Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Possible Things That Will Likely Happen On The Last RAW Before Super Showdown (October 1, 2018)

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
589   //    01 Oct 2018, 13:15 IST

One la
Last Raw before Super Showdown

Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from the Key Arena in Seattle, WA. This will be the last RAW before Super Showdown this Sunday. As we know, Undertaker will face Triple H in a Last-Time-Ever match. The Shield will take on Dogs of War & The Riott Squad will be fighting the team of Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins. So far, the build-up for the show has been pretty average. But the WWE will have one final chance to make things better so that the fans feel invested.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Last week's episode of RAW was at an all-time low rating. So the WWE will try and make this week's show better. In this article, we will take a look at four amazing things that will happen on the last Raw before WWE Super ShowDown-

#4 Shawn Michaels to have his final say on Undertaker VS Triple H

WWE has announced that Shawn Michaels will be appearing on tonight's RAW. He will be there to give his opinion on what Undertaker said on RAW couple of weeks ago. Honestly saying, WWE has failed to get me excited for this match. The build for it has just been promos every week with no face-to-face confrontation. Triple H & Undertaker haven't even been in the same ring. So it's been a very lackluster build considering how many weeks WWE had to book this storyline.

WWE might be saving the face-to-face segment for tonight's show but nothing like that has been advertised. No doubt the match in Australia is going to be great, but WWE should really pull the trigger and give us something that we haven't already seen.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Undertaker Roman Reigns Leisure Reading
Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
5 Amazing Things That Could Happen on RAW Tonight (24...
RELATED STORY
3 Things That Could Happen On Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Things that might happen on this week's episode of Raw
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
Hits and Misses for RAW and SmackDown Live this Month...
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Things That Could Happen If Dean Ambrose...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
4 things that need to happen on Raw this week- 13 August...
RELATED STORY
20 WWE Rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us