4 Possible Things That Will Likely Happen On The Last RAW Before Super Showdown (October 1, 2018)

Ayush Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 589 // 01 Oct 2018, 13:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Last Raw before Super Showdown

Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from the Key Arena in Seattle, WA. This will be the last RAW before Super Showdown this Sunday. As we know, Undertaker will face Triple H in a Last-Time-Ever match. The Shield will take on Dogs of War & The Riott Squad will be fighting the team of Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins. So far, the build-up for the show has been pretty average. But the WWE will have one final chance to make things better so that the fans feel invested.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Last week's episode of RAW was at an all-time low rating. So the WWE will try and make this week's show better. In this article, we will take a look at four amazing things that will happen on the last Raw before WWE Super ShowDown-

#4 Shawn Michaels to have his final say on Undertaker VS Triple H

WWE has announced that Shawn Michaels will be appearing on tonight's RAW. He will be there to give his opinion on what Undertaker said on RAW couple of weeks ago. Honestly saying, WWE has failed to get me excited for this match. The build for it has just been promos every week with no face-to-face confrontation. Triple H & Undertaker haven't even been in the same ring. So it's been a very lackluster build considering how many weeks WWE had to book this storyline.

WWE might be saving the face-to-face segment for tonight's show but nothing like that has been advertised. No doubt the match in Australia is going to be great, but WWE should really pull the trigger and give us something that we haven't already seen.

1 / 4 NEXT