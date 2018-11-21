×
3 potentially awesome additions that could improve WWE RAW and SmackDown Live

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
367   //    21 Nov 2018, 14:15 IST

Undisputed Era are an awesome group
Undisputed Era are an awesome group

WWE has afforded entertainment to fans for decades. In the 1980's, Hulk Hogan was pivotal in developing WrestleMania. In the 1990's, names like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Steve Austin helped build the Attitude Era.

However, in modern times the entertainment value has shifted. It has been more diverse (watch the video below).

In the last few years, Women's wrestling has exponentially improved in popularity and prestige. Ultimately WWE has benefited from its success. Additionally, other factors have improved. In recent years wrestlers with smaller physiques have come to the fore.

They have reached the pinnacle of WWE. Notable names include Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles. However, they are just a few examples. 

This prospect would inspire the vision for NXT and 205 Live. Essentially, providing a platform for aspiring performers, who may not fit the typical wrestler image. Arguably, the WWE has turned towards wrestling talent instead of just appearances.

#3 Aleister Black (Raw)

Their match was five-star worthy
Their match was five-star worthy

Aleister Black has been excellent in recent years. Performing on the NXT brand he has had stellar matches with Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, and recently Johnny Gargano. However, that is not the limit for his success.

Black became NXT Champion at NXT Takeover: New Orleans. In subsequent months Black performed brilliantly being exponentially successful. However, on July 18th Black was defeated by Tomasso Ciampa, thus losing his championship. 

The weeks following Black's defeat were pivotal for two reasons. Firstly, it set up Black's feud with Gargano. Moreover, it provided drama for the NXT Championship picture. At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV, Black challenged Ciampa in a rematch, which included Gargano. Following the PPV Black was found unconscious, leaving Black out of action. On November 7th, Gargano expressed his true intentions for attacking Black. 

At NXT Takeover: WarGames, Gargano and Black went at each other with intense fury, (watch the video below). The match was a combination of action, technical wrestling, and pure striking. Ultimately Black gain retribution by hitting Gargano with two Black Mass kicks. Considering Gargano's connection with Ciampa, it is likely their feud continues.

Therefore, now is the perfect time to transition Black to Raw. Why the Raw brand? Ultimately Black's character suits the brand. Moreover, imagine Demon Finn Balor versus Aleister Black. 


Brad Phillips
ANALYST
The passion I have for Professional Wrestling is exhumed through my articles. What is your favourite wrestling match? Mine is Steve Austin Vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.
