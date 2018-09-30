Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 awesome things that could happen at SmackDown Live's 1000th Episode

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    30 Sep 2018, 00:17 IST

Evolution will return
Evolution will return 

The SmackDown brand began in 1999. Ever since then it has generated and afforded stellar memories. Memories that wrestling fans will never forget. In a few weeks, the brand will celebrate its 1000th episode. However, what can we expect? Considering the success of Raw's 25th anniversary, the entertainment value could be epic. 

There are active performers in WWE who are synonymous with the SmackDown brand. Moreover, there are those who could return. Presently, Batista has been confirmed to return, alongside his former Evolution stablemates, see video below. Regardless of the plans, WWE will provide an excellent show. Let's explore a few possible options. 

#4 Kurt Angle returns full-time

Kurt Angle can still perform at the highest level
Kurt Angle can still perform 

For the last few weeks, Kurt Angle has been away from his duties as General Manager of Raw, as per Stepanie McMahon's request. However, why did WWE make this decision? Kurt Angle has been progressing well as General Manager. Thus, could there be a reason why Angle has been absent from WWE. 

The 1000th Episode of SmackDown Live is upcoming, and surprises are almost inevitable. Since its inception, SmackDown has afforded excellent moments. A member of the SmackDown Six, Angle should be expected to return. However, could it be as a full-time performer? 

Recently Daniel Byran defied the odds and returned to ring action. Therefore, it is possible Angle could overcome past injuries and return full-time. With Angle wrestling full-time, it affords excellent opportunities. For example, WWE could secure matches for Angle including any of the following; John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H.

Those mentioned portrayed stellar matches with Angle in the past, see the video below. Nevertheless, Angle returning for the 1000th episode would add entertainment value. However, his duties as General Manager need to pass to someone else. Who could Kurt Angle face on SmackDown Live?

