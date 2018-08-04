4 best moments in WWE Universal Championship history

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The Raw exclusive belt did provide some fantastic moments

Ever since WWE revealed that Raw would get its very own World Title--after the red brand was left without a top title when Smackdown Live got the WWE Championship--fans were delighted to witness a brand new title belt debut in the WWE i.e. the Universal Championship.

However, after Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon revealed that the newly named Universal Title would simply be a red lookalike of the WWE Championship, people were not completely sold on WWE's new idea. Regardless, the design of the title was the least of the championship's problems, as worse events plagued the young history of the Universal Title.

From championship reigns that weren't booked optimally, to underwhelming title narratives, fans did not grow accustomed to the red belt--and instead, treated it like an unwanted prop.

A major reason behind that was the general approach towards the title. However, there is always a more glamorous side to every story, and the history of the Universal Title includes moments that will live on in pro-wrestling lore as truly groundbreaking.

The WWE, as always, turned things around--giving the WWE Universe what they want.

This list will look back on the moments that truly gave the Raw exclusive belt, a reason to be called a "World Championship".

#1 Finn Balor

A moment that fans will remember as Finn Balor's finest one is his WWE Universal title victory

When Finn Balor's debut on the main roster saw him defeat Roman Reigns, to go on to become the number-one contender for the Universal Championship, fans rightfully lost their minds.

As WWE finally answered the people's prayers and sent a fresh face into the main event scene, no one would've prophesied that Balor would go on to defeat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 for the title.

Balor became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. However, it was unfortunate that Balor had to relinquish the title after suffering an injury during the match, irrespective of which, his win stills ranks as one of the very few times the stars aligned and the fans got exactly what they wanted.

