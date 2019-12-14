4 Best tag teams of the decade (2010-2019)

The New Day and The Shield in action

The end of December will mark the end of the decade, and a new era will begin in 2020. There is no denying that this decade has been monumental for WWE, as the company has seen massive world-wide success.

NXT, the developmental brand, was formed at the beginning of this decade, and has proven to be one of the biggest success stories in wrestling. Also, a number of new Superstars were born this decade and several past Superstars hung up their boots. It has been arguably the best decade of all time for women, as the Women's Revolution took WWE by storm, finally allowing females to main event a WrestleMania.

Just like any other division in WWE, the tag-team division has also evolved and provided fans with a number of memories over the past ten years. In this article, we will look at the four best tag teams of the decade.

#4 The Bar

The Bar

Consisting of Sheamus and Cesaro, The Bar became a significant name in WWE's Tag Team Division, winning the gold multiple times. Having ruled the Tag Team Division for three years, they disbanded earlier this year, when Sheamus was ruled out due to an injury.

Although The Bar stayed together for just three years, they were always comfortably positioned at the top of the ladder and were in the title picture most of the time. The Bar won the twin belts on both RAW and SmackDown, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles four times, and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles once.

Although he hasn't seen any action yet, Sheamus recently made his return to SmackDown, and it is clear that he will compete as a singles star, even though Cesaro is also on the same brand. Sheamus, meanwhile, is a multi-time WWE Champion, and will be looking forward to attaining his past glory as a singles Superstar.

