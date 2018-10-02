4 Best ways WWE superstars bowed out

Talk about tearful

Wrestlers saying goodbye has always been an emotional experience. Fans bid farewell to a part of their life, while the wrestlers say goodbye to their entire career.

Sometimes WWE provides them with emotional storylines, sometimes it doesn't. A proper send-off always remains memorable in the minds of the fans.

In this article, we take a look at 5 greatest ways WWE superstars bowed out of the business.

#1. Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels bidding adieu to his fans

Shawn Michaels had been on an absolute tear ever since his return to the WWE. When his rivalry with The Undertaker was reignited, everyone knew they were going to witness something special.

His kayfabe growing frustrations because if being unable to beat the Deadman all but pointed towards a retirement match. The two legends put on an absolute banger of a match, with Michaels coming dangerously close to ending the mythical Streak.

When he was pinned, the crowd went. There wasn't a single dry eye anywhere in the entire arena.

Michaels waved his fans goodbye while soaking in the adoration for one last time, bringing down the curtain on an eventful, yet illustrious career.

