4 betrayals expected at WWE Backlash

While some call WWE—and wrestling in general—a sport, others call it entertainment. Regardless of the category it's placed in, though, pro wrestling is drama.

The drama of wrestling comes in a number of different ways: heartbreaking losses, edge-of-your-seat excitement, and thrilling victories. Perhaps more than anything, the biggest contribution to the drama of pro wrestling is through betrayal.

Betrayals in the industry have been common for a long time. Whether it was Larry Zbyszko turning on Bruno Sammartino, Shawn Michaels shockingly betraying Marty Jannetty, or even Paul Heyman turning heel on Roman Reigns, these moments will stick with fans forever.

Backlash is World Wrestling Entertainment's next Premium Live Event, and many fans are expecting some major betrayals to take place at the show. This article will take a look at four big turns fans are expecting at Backlash.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser has expressed his frustration with his WWE run lately and may turn on Gunther because of it

Ludwig Kaiser is an extremely underrated superstar. He is a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion who is likely best known to fans as Gunther's second in command in Imperium.

The German star was told by Gunther to begin focusing on his own career in WWE last year and did so to mixed success. While he put on bangers, Kaiser didn't win many feuds and even dropped off from television earlier this year. Since then, he's been interviewed during RAW commercials, expressing frustration over his position in the company.

While some fans won't be aware of his issues, those with international Netflix feeds or ad-free subscriptions won't be surprised if he makes a statement. That statement could be attacking Gunther at Backlash and betraying his leader. If Ludwig is frustrated with his position, he likely recognizes that The Ring General has hogged the airtime for years now, and it could cause Kaiser to snap.

#3. The Judgment Day may turn on Dominik Mysterio with Liv Morgan away

The Judgment Day is a WWE stable comprised of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh. Liv is currently away filming a movie. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and Dirty Dom have had tension pretty routinely throughout 2025.

At Backlash, Dirty Dom will be going one-on-one with Penta. Dominik will put his WWE Intercontinental Title on the line. Unfortunately, the belt isn't the only thing Mysterio might lose, as Finn Balor and The Judgment Day may betray him in the process.

JD will likely do whatever Finn says. The same applies to Carlito. If Balor can get Raquel on board, it will be easy to betray their Judgment Day brother. Dom's girlfriend Liv won't be around to stop it, which makes this betrayal feel inevitable.

#2. Cody Rhodes could shockingly betray Randy Orton

Randy Orton has a huge match set for WWE Backlash. In his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, The Viper will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in what might be their final match together ever.

Cena won the title by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, albeit under dubious means. Cody was cheated by Travis Scott in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday and hasn't been seen since. There is a chance he's stewing in his defeat, and if that's the case, it could lead to a heel turn.

Cody might show up and shockingly cost Randy Orton the win. He could justify his actions twofold. First and foremost, he could be mad that Randy didn't help him during WrestleMania. Additionally, Rhodes could say as soon as Cody was away, Orton tried to steal the glory. While some fans have been anticipating Randy to turn on Rhodes, the opposite may happen at Backlash.

#1. Michael Cole might be tired of Pat McAfee putting him in harm's way

As noted, Gunther will be in action at Backlash. He is set to go one-on-one with Pat McAfee. This WWE bout was booked after Gunther snapped and choked Pat out, who had saved Michael Cole from The Ring General's wrath.

Is that what Michael Cole thinks, however? While Cole was initially grateful for Pat saving his skin, the WWE veteran may be growing tired of the former NFL punter putting him in harm's way. Between McAfee making Michael too comfortable speaking his mind while also routinely egging on heels, it makes commentary a dangerous workplace for Cole.

As a result, Cole might shock the world and turn heel for the first time in over a decade. He could berate Pat if he loses to Gunther, demanding he never returns to commentary. This could allow McAfee to then take a break while Cole can find a new commentary partner.

