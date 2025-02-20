4 Betrayals that could happen during Women's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber will host two big matches inside the Belly of the Beast. The separate men’s and women’s Chamber matches will crown the next headliners of WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley will watch the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match closely as she will ascertain her opponent at The Show of Shows. The winner will challenge the Women’s World Champion since Charlotte Flair has already picked Tiffany Stratton as her opponent at The Showcase of The Immortals.

During the match, WWE fans can expect a lot of drama. There could also be potential betrayals during the match that could have major implications.

Check out the four betrayals that could happen during the Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. Naomi shows her true colors at WWE Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been narrowed down as the two prime suspects in the backstage attack on Jade Cargill. Bianca Belair and Naomi looked to get back at the suspected attackers on RAW, and they could continue to hound Liv Morgan inside the Elimination Chamber and take her out.

Following their move on Liv, Naomi could show her true colors and turn on Belair. Many fans believe that she’s the one who attacked Jade Cargill, and their suspicion could come true.

The Glow could eliminate her partner from the contest after attacking her. It could open up the doors for Jade Cargill’s return, and she could team up with The EST to lay waste to Naomi.

#3. Cora Jade makes a statement on the main roster

Roxanne Perez recently made a trip to WWE RAW where she defeated Raquel Rodriguez to enter her first WWE main roster premium live event match other than the yearly Rumbles. It’s a big moment for the former NXT Women’s Champion who has previously featured in three Royal Rumble matches to make an impact on the WWE Universe.

Perez could become permanent on the main roster after leaving her friend Cora Jade behind on NXT. She could pay the price for moving on without her at Elimination Chamber.

Fans could see Cora Jade also appear on the main roster and cost Roxanne Perez inside the Chamber by entering the cage and attacking her. The betrayal could take their rivalry onto the main roster, where they can stretch it, leading into WrestleMania 41.

#2. Dominik Mysterio turns his back on Liv Morgan during the Women’s Elimination Chamber

Cracks are forming in The Judgment Day and the faction could completely crumble at WWE Elimination Chamber. Liv Morgan will enter the match in hopes of getting another go against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

However, Dominik Mysterio could emerge at a crucial point in the match to pretend to help Liv out. Instead, he could leave her high and dry, prompting her to call out to him and the distraction could lead to her elimination.

The angle would break out their relationship, and possibly take her out of Judgment Day. Dominik could then reveal a new member of the group on the following episode of RAW, claiming to take control of the group from Finn Balor.

#1. Jade Cargill returns to get back at her real attackers

Jade Cargill must be watching events on WWE SmackDown closely since she was attacked and injured. The Storm may even know who attacked her months ago and has chosen to stay silent to take revenge herself.

She could enter the Elimination Chamber structure at a time when a star is exiting. Cargill could attack Bianca Belair and Naomi. She could later reveal that the two stars conspired to take her out so that The Glow could work with The EST and also hold the title.

The angle would be fantastic as it would set up the two WWE stars' match at WrestleMania 41. WWE fans are hoping to see Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill go head-to-head at the event.

