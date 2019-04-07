4 Betrayals that Could Happen at WWE WrestleMania 35

Could Dean Ambrose betray his Shield brothers again at WrestleMania?

WrestleMania is almost here which means we're going to see matches like Ronda Rousey Vs. Charlotte Vs. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Vs. Brock Lesnar and Triple H Vs. Batista take place on the incredible sixteen match card.

With matches like the above, WrestleMania is sure to be a night of fan favourites overcoming odds to the delight of the WWE Universe, with Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins potentially overcoming odds, and we could even see Curt Hawkins' losing streak come to an end.

But 'Mania, as always, isn't just going to be a night of the good guys winning every match, there is sure to be twists and turns throughout the night, plenty of swerves and perhaps even a few classic professional wrestling shocking betrayals?

But who out of everyone on the WrestleMania card is most likely to turn on their allies, to shock the WWE Universe by stabbing their friends in the back? Well, we take a look at the 4 betrayals that could happen at WrestleMania 35

#4. The New Day turn on Kofi Kingston

What if The New Day turned on Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston's New Day teammates Big E and Xavier Woods have been nothing but supportive of Kingston's goal to become a world champion, even making it their goal as a team.

They're the reason that Kofi Kingston is even going to WrestleMania in the first place as they triumphed in a tag-team gauntlet match to earn Kingston his match against Daniel Bryan after Vince McMahon kept moving the goalposts for Kingston.

But, what if the New Day were to do the unthinkable at WrestleMania? There were rumours that Vince McMahon wanted to split up the New Day and what better time to do it then at WrestleMania on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

