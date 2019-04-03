4 better candidates than Batista to retire Triple H

Randy Orton and Triple H share a long eventful history

WrestleMania 35 is on our minds as the world awaits for the spectacle to unfold. With all the excitement, thrill, and exuberance around it, there remains one major question prior to Mania: is it Game over?

Triple H faces the match of his life as his career is on the line at WWE WrestleMania 35 where he faces his former friend and teammate, Dave Batista.

The Game has indulged in a rivalry with Batista before and the two are set to recreate the fire once more. Batista has clearly stated his desire to end Triple H's in-ring career at the showcase of immortals and it makes us wonder whether it really would be best for business?

Here we list down 4 men who would've been better fits to retire Triple H than 'The Animal' Batista.

#1 Randy Orton

Triple H and Randy Orton have faced each other on numerous occasions

Who else but Randy Orton! The Viper goes way back with Triple H, as the two have innumerable eye-popping stories between them.

The two former allies have gone from rock-solid allies to bitter rivals in their historic past and there is not a single doubt about their rivalry being labeled as utterly phenomenal.

From main eventing WrestleMania to being the final 2 participants in a Royal Rumble, Orton has done it all with the Game. It all started back in their Evolution days together when a young Randy Orton climbed to the top under the guidance of Triple H.

The Viper was hot property as he then became the youngest world heavyweight champion, only to be betrayed by Triple H mere moments after capturing gold. Since then the two have clashed on numerous occasions and have displayed serious on-screen animosity towards each other.

Back in 2009, Orton infamously attacked the entire McMahon family, to which Triple H retaliated by breaking into Orton's house to get his hands on the Legend Killer.

Counting their mesmerizing instances together might take a lot of time, but to put it straight, Orton will be the perfect candidate to retire Hunter.

Triple H has had a remarkable in-ring career and if anybody - or shall we say, if any former Evolution member deserves to be the one who retires the Game, then it should be Randy Orton.

Orton versus The Game sells for itself and the fact that it all started with Triple H's betrayal, does support Orton's case as an act of redemption, which will surely be well received by the ardent WWE followers.

