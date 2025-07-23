4 Better replacements for Big E in The New Day than Grayson Waller

WWE Monday Night RAW this week featured an interesting segment with The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were angry after losing a number one contender's match on the show and were ranting backstage.Grayson Waller then popped up. He had been expressing his fandom for The New Day over the past few months and had even been hanging out with them on and off. On RAW, though, he took things to the next level.Waller revealed that his tag team partner, Austin Theory, is injured and that their team is no longer together. He then took shots at Austin before calling himself Big G and implying he could be a member of The New Day moving forward. It seems he wishes to take Big E's spot.While Woods and Kingston didn't seem thrilled with the idea, they didn't outright deny him the spot either. Still, The Aussie Icon is not a great replacement for Big E in the group. This article will examine a handful of replacements who could be better than Waller.Below are four better replacements for Big E in The New Day than Grayson Waller.#4. Omos would be a much bigger addition to The New Day than Grayson WallerOmos is an incredibly intimidating performer in WWE. He stands at over seven feet tall and weighs in at over 400 pounds. The Nigerian Giant is also a former RAW Tag Team Champion. He held that title alongside AJ Styles.The powerful star hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in quite some time. His last appearance was in the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Other than that, he has competed for Pro Wrestling NOAH, but that Japanese wrestling promotion is just a friendly affiliate and not part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.Grayson called himself Big G, his take on Big E's name. If The New Day wants a big powerhouse, Waller is not the right option. Instead, The Big O, Omos, could be the perfect heater for the wrestling duo. His power would help elevate The New Day again.#3. Ethan Page is expected to join the main roster sooner rather than laterEthan Page is the reigning WWE NXT North American Champion. He also held the NXT Championship just last year. Prior to joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, he was part of AEW and ROH's roster.All Ego has been rumored to be moving up to WWE's main roster sooner or later. In fact, many fans believe that Page could be part of Seth Rollins' new stable. Instead of that, however, Page could join The New Day.On NXT this week, Ethan cut a promo in the ring that got so much heat from the crowd that half of it had to be muted by censors. The New Day experienced similar heat earlier this year after betraying Big E. As a result, Kofi and Woods might be the perfect allies for All Ego.#2. Je'Von Evans could be the future of The New DayJe'Von Evans is one of the youngest performers in WWE. He is just 21 years old, but don't mistake his age for inexperience. He wrestled on the indies even before joining World Wrestling Entertainment. He is experienced and very talented.Truthfully, the 21-year-old star is an unbelievable performer in the ring. In fact, on WWE NXT last night, The Undertaker offered the Young O.G. advice to chase the NXT Championship. He is clearly the future of the industry.Instead of sticking around on NXT, he could instead join The New Day. The faction hasn't yet focused on building up someone young, outside of Odyssey Jones, so this could offer a completely new dynamic.#1. Tyler Breeze could return to a WWE ring given his friendship with Xavier WoodsTyler Breeze is one of the most underrated and underutilized performers in WWE history. His Prince Pretty character was excellent in NXT, but upon joining the main roster, Vince McMahon seemingly never figured out how to utilize him.Prince Pretty hasn't been an active competitor in WWE for a few years now. With that being said, he is still tied to the company thanks to his work with Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.Given that Woods and Breeze are long-time friends, he might be the most obvious replacement for Big E. Sure, he isn't muscular or the star of tomorrow, but Breeze has a natural connection with Woods and even with Kofi Kingston. That should be enough to get him added to the group.