4 Big changes WWE made in 2018

WWE had a mixed bag in 2018

2018 was a year of ups and downs for WWE and its fans. It was a year of incredible highs in many ways with some exquisite individual performances. However, it was also a year of sagging ratings.

With 2019 having arrived, we take a look at some big changes WWE made in 2018.

#4 The next step of the women's evolution

2018 was a massive year for the women of WWE

2017 was a huge year for the women on WWE's roster and to no one's surprise, 2018 was even bigger. We saw the first ever all women's Royal Rumble match which was won by Asuka, in January. Right after the Rumble, and I mean as soon as it ended, we got Ronda Rousey making her first appearance in the WWE.

Fast forward to WrestleMania, we got an incredible SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka with Charlotte cementing herself at the top of WWE's women's division by beating Asuka and ending her streak.

Ronda Rousey made her incredible in-ring debut later on in the night, teaming up with WWE legend and Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle to face and defeat WWE's power couple - Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

In NXT, we saw Shayna Baszler rise to the top while the second Mae Young Classic tournament introduced the WWE Universe to a number of new stars including Io Shirai and eventual winner Toni Storm.

The momentum for WWE's women continued into SummerSlam as Becky Lynch's heel turn on Charlotte saw the birth of 'The Man'. Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell and quickly established herself as one of the most popular acts in the entire WWE.

The year ended with Vince McMahon announcing that Women's Tag-Team Championships would be coming to the WWE soon.

