4 Storylines that could have amused the WWE Universe in 2018

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 752 // 30 Oct 2018, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A love triangle between Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Enzo Amore could have been one of the hottest WWE story-lines

Well, it is no secret that the “E” in WWE stands for Entertainment and the company tries its best to mix wrestling with some intriguing story-lines to give the WWE Universe interesting content.

While love triangles story-lines have been somewhat extinct from the WWE since the shows turned PG, there have been several instances in the past 2 years where the Creative Team could have drawn a lot of attention with these love triangles.

There have been various love triangles namely Christian-Trish Stratus-Chris Jericho, Edge-Lita-Matt Hardy and Triple H-Stephanie McMahon-Kurt Angle which rocked the company during the Attitude Era. Here are the 4 love triangles which could have taken the company’s viewership to newer heights had the WWE Creative booked them in 2018.

#4 R Truth, Carmella and James Ellsworth

Imagine R Truth inviting James Ellsworth as a special guest on Truth TV!

James Ellsworth is one of the key reasons for the success Carmella has today. The Chinless Wonder aligned himself with Carmella after she found him “attractive”. This alliance helped the Princess of Staten Island climb her way to the top of the women’s division. Not only did she become the first ever Ms. Money In the Bank, she won her first ever WWE title when she successfully cashed in her briefcase on Charlotte Flair.

However, Ellsworth played a key role in drawing the crowd heat towards Carmella as he was one of the annoying characters on TV and thought himself to be Carmella’s boyfriend (though Carmella never agreed). While currently the former SD Live Women’s Champion seems to be good friends with R Truth (who has not been as relevant as he is now).

The trio of Ellsworth, Carmella and Truth could have pulled off a feud which would have provided some much-needed drama and humor on WWE TV. However, WWE Creative seems to have missed this opportunity as Ellsworth is no longer a part of WWE.

1 / 4 NEXT