4 Biggest names missing from the Hulk Hogan tribute on WWE RAW

This week’s episode of WWE RAW paid tribute to the late legend Hulk Hogan. The Hall of Famer passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. The Stamford-based promotion had also paid its respects to The Hulkster on last week’s episode of SmackDown. While almost the whole red-branded locker room was present on stage during the tribute and the ten-bell salute, here are four top names who were seemingly missing. This list only looks at stars who made an appearance during the show, but were not seen during the opening segment.#4. Rhea Ripley wasn’t seen during the Hulk Hogan tributeRhea Ripley is one of the top stars of WWE. The former two-time Women’s World Champion is headed to the 2025 SummerSlam to battle for the Women's World Title in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and the reigning champ, Naomi. While Mami was present for the red brand show, she wasn’t visible during the Hulk Hogan tribute.Rhea Ripley was part of an eight-woman tag team match where she teamed up with Nikki Bella, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer to face Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven. The Eradicator’s team won the match, and she was also seen in a backstage promo with SKY. However, she didn’t make it to the tribute during the show’s kickoff.#3. Becky Lynch was also missing from the crowdBecky Lynch is the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion. The Man is one of WWE’s Four Horsewomen and one of the biggest women’s wrestlers of all time. While the Women's IC Champ was also present in the Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit, she wasn’t seen during the Hulk Hogan tribute.Becky Lynch later interfered in an in-ring promo where Lyra Valkyria was speaking about facing her for the Women’s IC Championship at SummerSlam. The former seven-time WWE women’s Champion tried to ambush her with a kendo stick, but Valkyria saw through her plan, then snatched the weapon from Lynch’s hand and attacked, making the champion retreat.#2. Roman Reigns didn’t attend the Hulk Hogan tributeRoman Reigns was also one of the stars present in Detroit tonight, who didn’t attend the Hulk Hogan tribute. Although the OTC is a SmackDown superstar, he is making appearances on RAW for the time being. He even appeared after the main event match between Jey Uso and Bronson Reed, saving his cousin from Reed and Bron Breakker, who attacked him mid-match.It could be said that The Tribal Chief didn’t show himself to maintain the element of surprise for the fans. However, this didn’t help him as Auszilla and The Dog of WWE eventually got the better of him and Mr. Yeet, flattening them with multiple Spears and Tsunamis. Reed even stole Reigns’ Jordan sneakers after destroying him.#1. Chelsea Green was not seen at the tributeChelsea Green is one of the mainstays of WWE, entertaining fans with her comedic heel gimmick. The inaugural Women’s United States Champion was also present in the Little Caesar's Arena, but not visible during the Hulk Hogan tribute. Just like Roman Reigns, however, The Hot Mess is also a SmackDown superstar.Chelsea Green’s bodyguards, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, were also not seen during the Hulk Hogan tribute. The trio later joined hands with Naomi to fight Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella in an eight-woman tag team match. Women’s World Champion Naomi tried to abandon Green and The Secret Hervice during the match, but SKY didn’t let that happen.