4 biggest questions after CM Punk returned to pro wrestling

CM Punk last competed in an official match in 2014

In January 2014, CM Punk walked away from pro wrestling/sports entertainment following a 15-year association with the business and a nine-year spell in WWE.

Since then, he has given contrasting comments on a possible return to the squared circle, sometimes saying “never say never” and sometimes ruling out a comeback altogether, while he has mostly been focusing on his career in MMA over the last four years.

The five-time WWE world champion hit headlines last week when he competed in a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu tournament at the Chicago Grappling Games under his real name, Phil Brooks, and he finds himself in the news again this week after it was revealed that he participated in a pro wrestling event on Friday, April 19.

Although Punk did not compete in an official match, he interfered towards the end of an encounter between Ace Steel and Daryck St. Holmes at an MKE Wrestling show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With his face hidden under a mask and a hood over his head, he then struck St. Holmes with his trademark GTS, allowing Steel to get the win.

So, why did Punk return and what does the future hold for him in pro wrestling? Let’s take a look at four of the biggest questions that need answering following his surprise comeback.

#4 Was this person definitely CM Punk?

Two-time ROH World Television champion Silas Young, who is also the owner of MKE Wrestling, tweeted following Friday’s event that “a Punk showed up in a mask” during the show.

“Last night we held @MKE_Wrestling at the Knights of Columbus building in west allis the place was packed with 350 people. This place has had 25+ years of wrestling and is the place a lot of guys started. Guys like @ColtCabana as well as a Punk who showed up in a mask last night.”

If that is not proof enough that it was Punk who hit the GTS, then take a look at the picture from Brett Danner’s Instagram account below.

Danner was pictured alongside Punk at a wrestling tournament at West Allis Central High School in Milwaukee this weekend, and the wrestler-turned-MMA fighter is wearing the same hoodie as the person who hit the GTS in the MKE Wrestling video.

