4 biggest questions after WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The WWE Universe is still ecstatic following an incredible night of top-tier in-ring action and fantastic storytelling at Extreme Rules 2022. The Wells Fargo Center witnessed a memorable show with several noteworthy outcomes.

Ronda Rousey reclaimed the SmackDown Women's Championship in an odd Extreme Rules Match with a controversial finish. Finn Balor and his comrades forced Edge to quit when they threatened to pulverize Beth Phoenix's skull.

Matt Riddle finally shut Seth Rollins' mouth inside the Fight Pit, where he defeated The Visionary. Lastly, Bray Wyatt made a stunning comeback to the roar of the WWE Universe.

A memorable night raises many questions, and the case is no different for Extreme Rules 2022. On that note, let's look at the four biggest questions coming out of the premium live event.

#4 Is Gunther vs. Sheamus the plan moving forward?

The Brawling Brutes put on yet another "banger" when they defeated Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. Again, the beloved Sheamus was the star of the fight.

The Celtic Warrior put Gunther through an announce table with a Celtic Cross and pinned Vinci after knocking his head off with a Brogue Kick. This happened one night removed from The Ring General's controversial title retention over the former WWE Champion.

The Donnybrook Match, combined with their recent clash at SmackDown's Season Premier, suggest that Gunther and Sheamus are far from done. There is plenty of life left in this feud, and the WWE Universe would love another "banger."

#3 Now that she is no longer SmackDown Women's Champion, is Liv Morgan's push over?

What's next for Liv Morgan?

The Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan raised several eyebrows about its finish, but two things were clear. Rousey was the better woman, and Morgan looked weak in defeat.

Extreme Rules could be the end of their rivalry, and The Miracle Kid's run at the top of the women's division. Rousey's domination showed that the 28-year-old was not on her level. Her fairytale run is seemingly at a dead end, and her SmackDown Championship victory now seems to be a fluke.

Liv Morgan was insanely over with the WWE Universe, and her presence in the main-event scene was a fresh sight. It remains to be seen how Morgan is booked in the aftermath of her defeat at Extreme Rules, but the future looks bleak.

#2 Where was AJ Styles?

We may be nearing a "too sweet" reunion?

One of the most intriguing narratives on RAW revolves around Finn Balor trying desperately to enlist long-time friend AJ Styles, into Judgment Day. The Phenomenal One has been on the receiving end of several vicious attacks from the sinister stable, and Styles has few allies left.

At Extreme Rules, Judgment Day crossed all lines to force Edge to utter the words, "I Quit." Everyone, from Dominik Mysterio to his father to Beth Phoenix, got involved in some capacity, but Styles was nowhere to be seen. This past week on RAW, things got tense between The Phenomenal One and Rey Mysterio, which led to the former shoving the masked luchador.

WWE could have built on that angle at Extreme Rules. Styles could have assisted Balor in defeating Edge or cost his former friend a massive victory over the Hall of Famer. Either way, this seems like a missed opportunity.

#1 Which Bray Wyatt are WWE fans going to see?

Triple H has struck gold again! After weeks of teases and rumors, Bray Wyatt finally returned at Extreme Rules in the most theatrical and ominous way possible. The former WWE Champion blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center, revealing himself as the mysterious White Rabbit, and fans are still reeling from it.

However, his well-executed return raised one important question: Which version of Bray Wyatt are we going to see? The theatrical display started with "he's got the whole world in his hands," heralding the return of the eerie Eater of Worlds. With Braun Strowman back, he can also realign with The Black Sheep to reunite The Wyatt Family.

Fans also saw an undisclosed individual donning The Fiend's sadistic mask. Could Wyatt's alter-ego return to engulf the entire WWE Universe in darkness? It may be possible for the former champion to simultaneously take both characters, pulling off something similar to "Three Faces of Foley."

