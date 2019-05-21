4 biggest reasons why Vince McMahon wants Brock Lesnar to win another world title

Is Lesnar going to become a champion soon

Money in the Bank, possibly the most underwhelming pay-per-view, ended with Brock Lesnar winning the briefcase. Earlier in the show, someone attacked and hanged Sami Zayn upside down. Triple H, being concerned about Zayn, ordered Braun Strowman to leave the building because he was the suspect. WWE didn't explain anything about the situation, and at the main event, the Underdog from the Underground didn't appear, and the match started with 7 participants.

Almost every Superstar was just one step away to become Mr. Money in the Bank, but in the end, Ali was on top of the ladder with the briefcase being inches away from him. But before he could win the bout, Lesnar returned and wasted no time attacking the SmackDown Superstar. Fans were shocked, and before they could process anything, The Beast became Mr. Money in the Bank.

The fans are angry at Vince McMahon because they didn't want to see a part-timer winning the MITB briefcase. And Vince knows that. Still, he did what he shouldn't have, and now, it is inevitable that Lesnar will successfully cash-in his contract on either Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston. Here are four reasons why Vince McMahon wants The Beast Incarnate to win a world championship again.

#4 Brock Lesnar has always been a significant hit for WWE

Brock Lesnar has never disappointed Vince McMahon

Jim Cornette revealed an exciting story about Lesnar in an interview. He explained that when The Beast was signed under a developmental contract, WWE was paying him four to five times as compared to other talents. Since debuting on the main roster, Lesnar became The Next Big Thing. In less than two years, he became the toughest and most popular Superstar in WWE and Vince liked that.

Lesnar left WWE in 2005 and returned after seven years, in 2012. Again, Vince didn't waste time pushing The Beast in his feud with The Cenation Leader, John Cena. Then, he broke The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak and years later, defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

Since then, the fans have criticized him and WWE for having a part-time champion but Vince McMahon never completely listened to us. He did what he wanted and kept giving victories to Lesnar. And that's because Lesnar has always lived up to Vince's expectations. He is still popular among the fans, who pay to watch him live, and it could be a reason why the boss wants him to win a title again.

