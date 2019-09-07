4 Biggest things WWE could be planning for this week's RAW (9th September 2019)

The OC

This week's RAW will be the penultimate show before Clash Of Champions 2019. With a whole lot of storylines being built up thus far, one can expect some unparalleled action from the this week's episode. The show comes live to us from the Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Last week's RAW was an absolutely brilliant show. It set many things straight as far as Clash Of Champions is concerned. We saw AJ Styles interrupting the contract signing for the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. This week, the contract signing is slated to happen again, only this time, Stone Cold Steve Austin will act as the moderator.

Furthermore, Becky Lynch would be looking to extract revenge on Bayley and Sasha Banks for last week's chair shots while the King of the Ring semifinal will feature Baron Corbin, Ricochet and Samoa Joe taking on each other in a triple threat match.

There are many things to look forward to for this week's RAW and in this article, we will take a look at the four biggest things WWE could be planning for the Red Brand's last episode before Clash Of Champions.

#4 Samoa Joe advances to the King of the Ring final

Samoa Joe

Last week on RAW, the King of the Ring quarterfinal clash between Ricochet and Samoa Joe came to a thrilling end as there was a double pinfall that saw both the Superstars advance to the next stage. This week, the semifinal will be a triple threat match between Baron Corbin, Ricochet and Samoa Joe.

The reason why Joe would be the one to advance to the finals was owing to an altercation between him and Chad Gable on SmackDown last week. Joe and Gable had a little exchange of words before the latter's win against Andrade in the quarterfinal and their feud could be re-ignited in the final of the tournament.

Gable will face Elias in the semi-final this week on SmackDown and if the former advances to the final, WWE would want to plot a proper heel against him, and who better than the Samoan Submission Machine.

