4 Biggest things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week (20 August 2019)

What could happen on SmackDown Live this week?

With the announcement of King of the Ring tournament, the anticipation has risen and we are expecting to see a good episode of the blue brand. Last week, SmackDown Live was a stupendous show as it had some awesome matches.

There is no doubt that the match between Buddy Murphy and Roman Reigns stole the show last week as the former Cruiserweight Champion made his long-awaited SmackDown Live debut. Though Murphy lost the bout, his performance was noteworthy.

Charlotte Flair beat Ember Moon last week and The Queen avenged her previous loss. Elsewhere on the show, Kevin Owens lost to Samoa Joe. The Revival teamed up with Randy Orton to defeat The New Day.

The upcoming SmackDown Live will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Two King of the Ring matches will take place this week when Elias will face Kevin Owens and Andrade will fight Apollo Crews. Moreover, Buddy Murphy is set to face Daniel Bryan. We can see some exciting things this week.

Here we discuss four things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week.

#4 Shane McMahon costs Kevin Owens the first round King of the Ring match

Set for SmackDown Live

The first round of King of the Ring tournament will begin this week. While two matches will take place on RAW, the other two matches will happen on SmackDown Live. Kevin Owens will fight Elias, who has a close association with Shane McMahon.

Kevin Owens pinned Shane McMahon at SummerSlam, and the former saved his career. After the SmackDown Live episode last week, it's safe to say that the rivalry is far from over. The former Universal Champion was fined a hefty amount last week. Moreover, Owens was put in a match with Samoa Joe. Since Elias was the special guest referee of the match, Owens lost the bout after a fast count from the Drifter.

When Elias will take on Kevin Owens this week, beating the Drifter will not be a cakewalk for the Prize Fighter. Shane McMahon will likely get involved in this match. It will not be surprising if he costs Owens the King of the Ring match on SmackDown Live.

