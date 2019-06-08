4 Biggest things WWE secretly told us at WWE Super ShowDown

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 // 08 Jun 2019, 06:19 IST

Was this Goldberg's last match?

WWE Super ShowDown was a decent show that lived up to its minimum expectations. Apart from some good matches like Finn Balor vs Andrade and Triple H vs Randy Orton, the show witnessed some huge moments and faceoffs that would be infamously remembered for a long time.

There were a lot of talking points throughout the night and booking decisions that were debatable. In this article, we will take a look at the four biggest things WWE secretly told us at WWE Super ShowDown.

#4 We might see Brock and Heyman splitting soon

Mr. Beast in the Box had some huge plans for WWE Super ShowDown as he had announced his cash-in this past Monday for the show. Brock Lesnar did live up to his promise as he marched to the ring after Seth Rollins' Universal Title defense against Baron Corbin.

The Beast bought 3 things along with him - a referee, his advocate, Paul Heyman, and of course his Money in the Bank briefcase. But before he could capitalize on a fallen Universal Champion, Heyman tripped on the ropes causing a momentary distraction for the Beast. Rollins was quick to take advantage of this situation as he low-blowed Lesnar before hitting him with multiple chair-shots to avoid the cash-in.

With Heyman's mistake ruining Brock's dreams of walking out of Saudi as the new Universal Champion, we might see a break-up of this iconic duo soon.

#3 The main event might have ended due to Goldberg's inability to carry on any longer

The main event of the night saw The Undertaker take on Goldberg for the first time ever in a one-on-one match. The start to the proceedings was amazing as both the Superstars made thrilling entrances and then had a faceoff in the ring with Goldberg mocking The Undertaker's classic throat-cut taunt.

But, it all went downhill from there onwards as the two veterans had a tough time inside the ring, especially due to the hot temperature inside the stadium. We saw the two botch many moves including their finishers -- the ChokeSlam and the JackHammer. Goldberg, in particular, was looking out of breath and confused most of the time.

The end of the match saw The Dead Man awkwardly pin Goldberg after the latter positioned himself for a Tombstone but collapsed. This sure looked like a botch but could have been an improvisation due to Goldberg's excessive bleeding. Let's just hope and pray that the two legends are not injured in any way after that match. Was this Goldberg's last fight?

