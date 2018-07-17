4 biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw - July 16

caesaraugustus4 FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.19K // 17 Jul 2018, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Finally some action.

After an atrocious filler-based pay per view in WWE Extreme Rules, there was finally movement on Monday night, as the Universal Championship picture became clearer at last.

In response to Kurt Angle's demands the night before, Paul Heyman made an appearance and two triple threat matches were set up to advance the storyline. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey's plans also became clearer.

Brock Lesnar will defend his title at SummerSlam, ending once and for all any rumors to the contrary - but against who? And what will Braun Strowman do lugging the briefcase around?

Who came out the winners and who lost on this first important edition of Monday Night Raw in months?

#1 Winner: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

The absolutely bizarre booking of Roman Reigns continues. After a massive loss the night before, he won a very good triple threat match to advance to next week's show and keep his dreams of winning the Universal Championship alive.

As it stands, the 2018 version of Roman Reigns is that he's a guy who wins matches on Monday nights, but has lost his big pay per view matches since his Elimination Chamber victory in February. It's truly a head scratcher.

It's really hard to know where the company intends to go with this angle. If Roman Reigns really is going to challenge Brock Lesnar again, why have him lose to Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules?

It beggars belief. Nevertheless, they're making sure that Roman Reigns stays warm, which is something he needed following his loss against Lashley at Extreme Rules.

While Roman was the winner here, Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor came away from the contest looking good as well, hopefully setting up the Universal Championship picture to come following SummerSlam, when again hopefully, the title will finally return to television on a weekly basis.

Page 1 of 4 Next