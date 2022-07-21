4 biggest WWE pops in 2022 so far

The WWE product is best when fans are wholly invested in it. A moment can be great, but it becomes an all-timer when everyone is on their feet, cheering loudly for what's happening in front of them.

Over the years, the WWE Universe has popped hard for some spectacular moments the company has provided them. Despite criticism surrounding the product in recent years, the company hasn't lost its touch when it comes to orchestrating moments that appeal to fans.

On that note, we’re looking at four of the biggest pops on the WWE product in 2022 so far.

#4. On our list of the biggest WWE pops in 2022 so far: John Cena's return (RAW, June 27, 2022)

John Cena recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE. The company extensively promoted it for weeks, and fans were excited to see one of the greatest of all time return to a well-deserved tribute. When the music hit and he emerged from the back, they welcomed him with a huge pop.

Cena was visibly moved by the ovation, especially because there were none of the "Cena sucks!" chants that have followed him for years. Following the initial pop, everyone in attendance listened to his words with appreciation and respect.

#3. Brock Lesnar's return (SmackDown, June 17, 2022)

Brock Lesnar's defeat to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 cast doubt on his future. After a brilliant run as Cowboy Brock, him becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at 'Mania looked like a genuine possibility. Unfortunately, thanks to Paul Heyman running interference, The Beast ended up on the losing side.

After a brief hiatus, Lesnar returned to SmackDown to confront Reigns. The arena erupted with a massive pop at the comeback. He tricked The Tribal Chief into shaking his hand and laid him and his cousins out with F5s. The ovation was a fantastic tribute to the former WWE Champion's recent character work.

#2. Liv Morgan's cash-in (Money in the Bank 2022)

Liv Morgan's journey to the top was simply awe-inspiring. She is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion in her first reign.

The payoff to all her hard work came at Money in the Bank when she cashed in her recently-won contract on Ronda Rousey and beat her to win the title.

After Rousey defended her title against Natalya, Morgan appeared and cashed in on the briefcase. The WWE Universe popped her for her and doubled the decibel levels when she pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the win. Everyone appreciated the incredible fairytale story and let it be known through their voices that night.

#1. Cody Rhodes' return after six years (WrestleMania 38, Night 1)

"Crowd is here, about to blow. Waiting for me to start the show."

Cody Rhodes' entry music hits all the correct truth notes. Blow is exactly what the fans in attendance at WrestleMania 38 did when the all-too-familiar song played over the speakers. It's safe to say that everyone at the stadium and watching at home lost their minds.

The pop only got louder when Rhodes emerged to fight Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Seeing one of the biggest stars in the industry return from a rival promotion will live long in the minds of every wrestling fan. More memorable than the said sight is the pop The American Nightmare received - a fitting welcome for Dusty Rhodes' baby boy.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far