4 blockbuster feuds from Round 1 of the King & Queen of the Ring tournament that WWE must capitalize on

King and Queen of the Ring is WWE's next big premium live event. It will be airing live from Saudi Arabia later this month, and as the name suggests, the show will see the crowning of a new King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring.

The tournament officially started on Monday Night RAW and round one will continue on Friday Night SmackDown and then at weekend live events. Fans have already seen some epic clashes as part of the tournament.

For example, Monday Night RAW featured four stand-out bouts. Sheamus and Gunther headlined, while Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov got fans talking. Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Natalya were also outstanding matches.

There are a lot of intriguing matches in the first round. In fact, some of the bouts are captivating enough to the point where they could develop into blockbuster rivalries. This article will look at a handful of feuds that can and should sprout from the first round of the tournaments.

Below are four blockbuster feuds from Round 1 of the King & Queen of the Ring tournament that WWE must capitalize on.

#4. Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio is a dream match

Expand Tweet

Kofi Kingston is an extremely decorated performer. He is part of one of the best stables and tag teams of all time in The New Day, but he's also a former multi-time champion. Most notably, Kingston is a former WWE Champion.

Rey Mysterio is an icon of professional wrestling. The Lucha legend is a WWE Hall of Famer thanks to his run with the biggest company in the world, but he is also a former WCW and ECW star. Rey vs Kofi was put together in the tournament when Xavier Woods couldn't compete.

These two men were supposed to clash on Monday Night RAW, but the match was shifted to take place at a live event this weekend. The babyfaces going at it is a dream match for many, so it should become a full-on rivalry that fans can enjoy from all over the world. Perhaps they could have a series of bouts.

#3. Nia Jax and Piper Niven could be a clash of giants in the women's division

Expand Tweet

Piper Niven is one of the more underrated female performers in WWE. She started her career in the company on NXT UK and as part of the Mae Young Classic before joining RAW as Doudrop. Thankfully, her gimmick has shifted, and she's back to being Piper.

Nia Jax is a dominant star who has held a handful of titles in the company. This includes the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the RAW Women's Championship. Both stars were drafted to the blue brand and look to shake things up.

These two women are set to clash as part of SmackDown's bracket in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Both are giants of their division, and a big-time match between them should be part of a bigger angle. Hopefully, whatever they do on SmackDown will lead to the two clashing more in the future.

#2. Tama Tonga vs. Bobby Lashley could lead to a stable war in WWE

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley is a decorated athlete. He is a former WWE Champion, ECW Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. The All Mighty currently leads The Pride, a stable featuring B-Fab and The Street Profits.

Tama Tonga is one of WWE's newest hires. He is part of The Bloodline, which has been ushering in a new era under Solo Sikoa. Tonga's real-life brother, Tanga Loa, has also joined the faction. Tama, though, has a chance to become the King of the Ring. But only if he can overcome Bobby Lashley in the first round. This match has the potential to lead to a feud.

A feud between Lashley and Tama isn't necessarily the end game. Instead, it should be a rivalry between The Pride and The Bloodline. Tama and Tanga can battle The Street Profits and Lashley can fight Solo Sikoa.

#1. Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet was an incredible match

Expand Tweet

Ricochet is a great high flyer and one of the most exciting wrestlers in the world. He has also mastered the mid-card, as is a former North American Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. He currently holds the WWE Speed Title.

Ilja Dragunov is WWE Monday Night RAW's next big star. He was drafted to the red brand from NXT and is already making a splash. He is intensity-personified and one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Unlike the other bouts on this list, Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov already took place. The two had a stellar match on Monday Night RAW. Given how good it was, the pair absolutely need to clash again sooner rather than later. Ideally, the pair could have a series of matches in a feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback