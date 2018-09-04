Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 blockbuster things WWE may have planned for Hell in a Cell 2018

Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.23K   //    04 Sep 2018, 21:47 IST

Mysterio may return at Hell in a Cell
Mysterio may return at Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell is just 10 days away and as expected, speculations and predictions are at its peak.

Hell in a Cell promises to be a real entertainer. From Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles for WWE Championship to The Viper Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy inside the hellish structure, all promise to be intense battles. Although the pay-per-view looks promising with some high profile bouts, it is quite predictable. And history reminds us that WWE never shies away from surprising its fans.

Thus, it seems WWE may have some blockbuster plans for the event. Here are 4 blockbuster things WWE may have planned for Hell in a Cell.

#4 Hardy's death-defying move

A death-defying move is totally on the cards
A death-defying move is totally on the cards

The Enigma, Jeff Hardy is taking on The Viper at the HIAC pay-per-view inside the cell. According to me, this 'cage' stipulation was specially added by the WWE to showcase another death-defying move of Jeff Hardy inside the cell.

The only question that remains is to what length of insanity will he go to inside the cell. Will there be another Swanton Bomb from the top of the cage? Hmmm. Looks likely but you never know.

#3 Ambrose turns heel

Ambrose may turn heel at HIAC
Ambrose may turn heel at HIAC

The recent episode of Monday Night Raw saw the duo of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre win the tag team championship and it seems that they may face the tag team of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

And titles changing hands this quickly at HIAC looks highly unlikely. Thus, WWE may have planned to give the much-awaited heel turn to The Lunatic Fringe on September 16.

This could also be the apt explanation for their loss.

Shubham Singh
