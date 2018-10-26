4 bold predictions for WWE Evolution

This is a major step for the women's division.

In less than a week, WWE will present their first ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution. This truly will be a historic show, a huge step forward for the women of WWE. While the card is not as inspiring as it probably should be, there is still a host of really good matches on the show. The inclusion of NXT superstars has buffed up the card and could help Evolution be one of the best shows this year.

Currently, there are eight matches scheduled for the show with the talent pool ranging from current main roster stars to the great wrestling females of the past, to the future stars from NXT and the Mae Young Classic. It has been stacked with some potential classics and unforgettable moments. Surely WWE would want to go all chips in for a show as big as this. They will want to make this an event nobody will forget.

The build to the show has not been that great, with little being promoted on WWE TV beyond the championship matches and the tag team match on Raw. One could even say it has been lazy, with most of the roster being part of a battle royal. However, when it is all said and done, Evolution will surely be a rousing success thanks to the phenomenal in-ring talent on display. This is the women's' chance to show what they've got and they will surely deliver, but what will happen when it all goes down in Long Island?

Here are four bold predictions for WWE Evolution.

#4 Asuka will win the Women's Battle Royal

She needs to win.

Booking a battle royal is not always the worst thing but considering the talent in the Women's Battle Royal, WWE really could have been much more creative. The likes of Asuka, Ember Moon, and Naomi among others have all been lumped together in this match alongside the lower card of the women's division and a host of returning Divas. This match is the one that epitomizes the laziness of WWE in the build to such a monumental event. Surely you would expect bigger matches for some of the wrestlers in the match.

Asuka, in particular, has been hard done by with this booking. At the start of the year, she was looking like a killer every week on Raw and won the first-ever women's Royal Rumble Match. Ever since the end of her historic winning streak to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, the Empress has been misused and normalized on Smackdown. The two defeats to Carmella going into the summer were depressingly damaging for Asuka as she now finds herself languishing in the mid-card of the Blue brand. A performer like her should be given the ball to run with it, similar to Becky Lynch right now.

But now since she is in this match, Asuka has to win the Battle Royal at Evolution. She is the one who is most out of place in the match and that must be rectified. Also, the feud between Becky and Charlotte cannot go on forever. Smackdown needs credible contenders to challenge whoever comes out of the Last Woman Standing Match victorious. It is time to rebuild Asuka and there is no better way to do that than to put her back in the title scene, this time with a much better opponent. She is the one who desperately needs the victory more than anyone.

