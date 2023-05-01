4 bold predictions for WWE Draft 2023 Night 2 - Former WWE Champion returns, the end draws near for The Bloodline

Tonight's episode of RAW will emanate live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will witness the conclusion of the 2023 WWE Draft.

The first night of the WWE Draft saw Roman Reigns being drafted to WWE SmackDown as the first overall pick, while Cody Rhodes became WWE RAW's number-one pick. The entire process consisted of four rounds and saw some prominent names such as Triple H, Rob Van Dam, JBL, and more return to announce the picks.

Overall, Night One of the Draft was pretty eventful, and fans can expect the second night to be no different. The company could have some major surprises for Monday's show.

Who will be the number 1 pick on Night Two of the WWE Draft? Will the company split The Bloodline? Which NXT superstars will get drafted to the main roster?

To feed fans' widespread curiosity for the time being, here are four bold predictions for the second night of the WWE Draft.

#4 Brock Lesnar becomes the number 1 pick for RAW on the second night of the WWE Draft

WWE MENA @WWEmena

#WWERaw #WWEDraft @ShahidVOD @BrockLesnar لا تفوتوا مشاهدة عرض راو الليلة والذي سيشهد الجولة الثانية من الدرافت حيث سيعلن عن مجموعة من انتقالات النجوم بين عرضي راو وسماكداون. موعدكم الساعة ٣ فجرا بتوقيت السعودية حصريا عبر منصة شاهد. لا تفوتوا مشاهدة عرض راو الليلة والذي سيشهد الجولة الثانية من الدرافت حيث سيعلن عن مجموعة من انتقالات النجوم بين عرضي راو وسماكداون. موعدكم الساعة ٣ فجرا بتوقيت السعودية حصريا عبر منصة شاهد.#WWERaw #WWEDraft @ShahidVOD @BrockLesnar https://t.co/tC7d4eTjPM

Given that SmackDown had the first pick on the opening night of the WWE Draft, RAW will likely get that right on the second night. While it will be interesting to see who becomes the number 1 pick for the red brand, it won't be surprising if WWE's Monday night show chooses Brock Lesnar.

Although a part-timer, The Beast is one of the most high-profile names on the main roster. The former WWE Champion is currently one of the biggest draws of the Stamford-based company. Hence, he could be the number-one pick for RAW tonight.

On another note, Lesnar is scheduled to lock horns with Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023. The Beast will return on tonight's episode of WWE RAW to hype his match against The American Nightmare at the premium live event.

#3 WWE splits The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is eligible to be drafted on the second night of the WWE Draft. However, the company has split the group into two parts - separating Rhea Ripley from the faction.

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if the Stamford-based company splits the faction on the second night of the Draft. While Rhea Ripley looks set to be drafted to RAW, the creative team could have the rest of The Judgment Day shifted to SmackDown.

#2 Big E returns on Night Two of the Draft

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E.



Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E. Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. https://t.co/DxLxjKqyKe

Big E has been sidelined due to a neck injury since March 2022. However, a recent report has suggested that the former WWE Champion could return during the WWE Draft.

While there were murmurs of the former Money in the Bank winner returning on the Draft's opening night, it didn't happen. However, it could be that the company is saving E's return for the event's final night.

The creative team could have the powerhouse return tonight to be part of the game-changing Draft.

#1 The Bloodline splits

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were drafted to WWE SmackDown on Night One of the WWE Draft. The Usos' fate, however, is to be decided on the second night of the event, and the odds of WWE splitting the faction can't be ruled out.

The creative team could have The Usos move to WWE's flagship show in the Draft. WWE's decision to potentially split The Bloodline would not only send social media into a frenzy but also plant seeds for Roman Reigns' eventual downfall.

Are you excited about the second night of the Draft? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes