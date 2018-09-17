Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Botches You Probably Missed At Hell In A Cell 2018

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.07K   //    17 Sep 2018, 08:55 IST

There were a number of noteworthy botches at Hell in a Cell
There were a number of noteworthy botches at Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell has been billed as one of the most brutal pay-per-views of the year and as the company debuted the red version of the historic structure, it hard not to look at the structure a little differently.

Eight matches were officially scheduled to take place at the event and once again WWE delivered. It was a fantastic show that now has the WWE Universe waiting on eggshells for Monday Night Raw to find out where the next piece of the puzzle will go.

Despite this being a fantastic advert for WWE, there were a number of botches as part of the show once again and here are some that you might have missed.

#4 Charlotte and Becky Lynch

It was a rough night for Becky Lynch
It was a rough night for Becky Lynch but she still came out Women's Champion

Becky Lynch challenged Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship but it felt as though the steam had already been taken out of these two women since their match was very botchy.

Charlotte and Becky went for the International spot at the beginning of their match and instead of going for the sleep and leap part of the spot, Becky looked to take Charlotte down and The Queen didn't seem as though she was ready for the takedown because it took a few moments for her to maintain her grounding and move forward with the move.

This wasn't the only botch in the match since both women seemed to be backing off from one another throughout which lead to a number of tense moments. The match picked up towards the end, but it was hard to get past some of the sketchier moments from two of the best women's wrestlers in WWE right now.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Mick Foley Jeff Hardy
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Hell in a Cell 2018 Predictions
RELATED STORY
Predicting how long each match will last at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
10 Best Hell in a Cell matches
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises WWE Could Pull off at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Speculating Results for 4 Matches
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: 5 fascinating possibilities
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who could steal the show at Hell In A Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: 3 Reasons Why Brother Nero Will...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Hell in a Cell Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us