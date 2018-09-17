4 Botches You Probably Missed At Hell In A Cell 2018

There were a number of noteworthy botches at Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell has been billed as one of the most brutal pay-per-views of the year and as the company debuted the red version of the historic structure, it hard not to look at the structure a little differently.

Eight matches were officially scheduled to take place at the event and once again WWE delivered. It was a fantastic show that now has the WWE Universe waiting on eggshells for Monday Night Raw to find out where the next piece of the puzzle will go.

Despite this being a fantastic advert for WWE, there were a number of botches as part of the show once again and here are some that you might have missed.

#4 Charlotte and Becky Lynch

It was a rough night for Becky Lynch but she still came out Women's Champion

Becky Lynch challenged Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship but it felt as though the steam had already been taken out of these two women since their match was very botchy.

Charlotte and Becky went for the International spot at the beginning of their match and instead of going for the sleep and leap part of the spot, Becky looked to take Charlotte down and The Queen didn't seem as though she was ready for the takedown because it took a few moments for her to maintain her grounding and move forward with the move.

This wasn't the only botch in the match since both women seemed to be backing off from one another throughout which lead to a number of tense moments. The match picked up towards the end, but it was hard to get past some of the sketchier moments from two of the best women's wrestlers in WWE right now.

