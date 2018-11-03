4 Botches You Probably Missed At WWE Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel made a lot of history but as ever there were a few much more memorable moments

Despite the controversy surrounding The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past few weeks and the fact that the WWE Universe started a petition to force WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to move the event out of The Middle East, the show still went ahead this afternoon.

The last show in Saudi Arabia saw some incredible botches, including Titus O'Neil's slide under the ring as he looked to enter The Greatest Royal Rumble match, a botch that he has been unable to recover from ever since.

It appears that Saudi Arabia could have gained a reputation for botches since there were some impressive ones once again earlier today and here are some of the ones that the WWE Universe probably overlooked at Crown Jewel.

#4. The Commentary team

There was an uncomfortable atmosphere at the announce table

Renee Young made history when she made the trip over to The Middle East alongside the WWE roster as the only female working on the show and was then able to provide colour commentary throughout. Despite this, the commentary team seemed to be somewhat nervous considering they were probably handed another list of things that they weren't allowed to say, and that's why there were so many slip-ups.

Corey Graves thought it was Sunday night and told the WWE Universe that Raw was on tomorrow, whilst Michael Cole went on to announce that Seth Rollins would defend the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series against Shinsuke Nakamura when it's actually a none title Champion vs Champion match.

The commentary team didn't seem as though they were on the right page all day and this could be the reason why there were so many silly errors throughout the show.

