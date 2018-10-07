×
4 Botches You Probably Missed At WWE Super Show-Down

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.64K   //    07 Oct 2018, 02:32 IST

It was a memorable morning in Melbourne
Super Show-Down took place live from Melbourne, Australia earlier today and whilst it was WWE's first pay-per-view live from Down Under, it was one that defied all expectations. The IIconics and Buddy Murphy received standing ovations as they returned home since Murphy managed to pick up the Cruiserweight Championship and Billie Kay and Peyton Royce overcame the threat of Asuka and Naomi.

The Greatest Royal Rumble housed a number of botches earlier in the year and it included Titus O'Neil falling under the ring as he made his entrance to be part of the main event, but interestingly, Super Show-Down didn't continue the same trend but there were still a number of mistakes that were easily spotted throughout the show.

#4 Bobby Lashley's Lou Thesz Press

Despite the botch, Lashely and Cena were still able to pick up the win
Bobby Lashley teamed up with John Cena to take on the team of Elias and Kevin Owens, but even travelling over to the other side of the world wasn't enough to end Lashley's streak when it comes to botches.

Lashley went for a Lou Thesz Press off the ropes and onto Elias at the mid-point of the match and it appears that he was unable to get the height that he needed on the move since he landed and ended up stumbling over Elias as the spot just looked messy. Lashley was able to recover and finish the match where he picked up the win alongside Cena and his Lightning Fist, but once again Lashley's inclusion in the match will be best remembered for the fact that he was the first botch on the card as well as the fact that it was from a simple move.

1 / 4 NEXT
