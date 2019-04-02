4 Botches You Probably Missed This Week On Raw (April 1st, 2019)

It was an interesting week for WWE's Women's Division this week

The final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of WrestleMania took place last night and even though this was billed as one of the biggest episodes of the year, it appears that it failed to live up to the hype.

WrestleMania is just six days away now and many of the stars who were part of Monday Night Raw last night will be competing at WrestleMania this weekend, including the three women in the main event who were arrested on Raw after a huge brawl broke out following their match.

The pressure of WrestleMania gets to every superstar regardless of their level and last night further proved this as a number of botches were noted as part of the show once again.

#4. Scott Dawson's Little Accident

Scott Dawson had an embarrassing moment on Raw whilst defending the Raw Tag Team Championships

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against Aleister Black and Ricochet last night on Raw, but whilst the match itself was solid and showed why The Revival are easily considered to be one of the best tag teams in the world, Scott Dawson had a small accident.

Whilst Aleister Black was on the outside, he headed over to pull Scott Dawson off the apron and accidentally pulled his wrestling gear down by mistake. Raw officials acted fast and were able to cut the feed before Dawson's rear end was spotted on screens all over the world and by the time the feed came back he was able to pull his gear back up and maintain his dignity.

This is becoming more and more regular on Raw lately with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks being notable names to suffer wardrobe malfunctions in recent months.

Oh dear :/ pic.twitter.com/A1BELAFXDX — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) April 2, 2019

