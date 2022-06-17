4 celebrities who'd fare well as full-time WWE Superstars 

Let's face it. Not everyone is fit for the lifestyle of a WWE Superstar.

Drama, backstage politics, creative differences, injuries, and all the time spent away from your family and friends are just a few of the many reasons why being a pro wrestler isn't everyone's cup of tea.

However, there are a few celebrities who are seemingly amongst the rare breed of individuals that could thrive in the company. On that note, here are four celebrities who would excel as full-time superstars in WWE.

#4 The Notorious, Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.

Ever hear Conor McGregor trash talk an opponent in the middle of a UFC press conference or post-fight interview?

While some may think he's too full of himself, there's no denying his charisma. Given his history of disparaging his foes on the microphone, you'd have to imagine that McGregor's promo game would be on point in WWE.

He knows what it's like to dish out punishment and take some as well due to his background in MMA, so in regards to ring psychology, he'd definitely have an edge as well.

Above all else, there's no doubt that many of the current WWE Superstars would be more than happy to have The Notorious One come aboard, given all the written verbiage on social media over the years.

#3 Margot Robbie

WWE @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE and @MargotRobbie share their love for Harley Quinn, alongside the cast of "Birds of Prey." @AlexaBliss_WWE and @MargotRobbie share their love for Harley Quinn, alongside the cast of "Birds of Prey." https://t.co/hdPz7Dwi8q

Much like Conor McGregor, Margot Robbie's charismatic nature naturally makes her a shoo-in for WWE. The difference between the two stems from the fact that while Conor beats people up for a living, Robbie portrays characters on the big screen.

She's cited The Undertaker as her favorite wrestler a while back and she's known for her portrayal of the comic book supervillain, Harley Quinn.

While attempting to pull off a persona like The Deadman gimmick would be next to impossible in the modern era of pro wrestling, a tweaked version of Harley may make for some great TV.

And if that doesn't do the trick, how about a mix of a tweaked Harley Quinn and a more humanized version of The Undertaker?

#2 Bad Bunny

You'd be hard-pressed to find any famous celebrity outside of wrestling who's displayed as much heart as Bad Bunny inside the squared circle. His most recent appearance in WWE was this year's Royal Rumble in the event's namesake match.

He's perhaps best known for his performance at WrestleMania 37 where he and Damian Priest took on The Miz and John Morrison. It's usually not too uncommon for a famous celebrity to lay low and not do much of the heavy lifting in a wrestling bout, as they haven't been trained in the same capacity as the wrestlers.

But in Bad Bunny's case, it was quite the opposite. Not only did he prove to be well coordinated throughout the match, but he also managed to pull off a few advanced wrestling maneuvers without injuring his opponents all the while looking smooth as silk.

#1 Logan Paul

Although the chances of this happening aren't likely, Logan Pual has proven that he'd make a great addition to the WWE roster.

He initially received "go away heat" from the fans during his involvement in the Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn build up to WrestleMania 37.

If you recall, the idea was for Mr. Paul to be a babyface; a guy who was just there to enjoy a good grappling match between Owens and Zayn despite being in the corner of the latter. The fans didn't see it that way and as such, Logan was booed out of the building.

WWE managed to get it right the second time around, though. Logan Paul returned, teamed up with The Miz, and started a feud with The Mysterios. It culminated in a match between the two teams at WrestleMania 38 where the YouTube star went on to pull off the kind of performance you'd expect from a full-time competitor.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far