4 challengers for Damian Priest and Finn Balor following WWE Payback

Finn Balor and Damian Priest emerged as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at Payback 2023. The Judgment Day members dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with significant assistance from Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh during the match.

However, tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to be the aftermath edition of Payback, where the company will likely build toward the first title defense of the newly crowned tag team champions.

With that being said, let's explore four superstars who could challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for their tag team titles.

#4. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could demand a rematch against Finn Balor and Damian Priest

One of the potential challengers for Priest and Balor could be the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Since the victory of the Judgment Day members was primarily due to interference from their faction, Owens and Zayn may confront the champions and demand a rematch for the titles.

If this scenario unfolds, Fastlane 2023, the upcoming premium live event of the company, could be the ideal location for the rematch

#3. Drew Mcintyre and Riddle could be the next challenger

Another potential tag team that could challenge Priest and Balor is Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. Over the past couple of weeks, both stars have competed in multiple tag team matches.

Moreover, McIntyre and Riddle are set for a tag team match against the Viking Raiders. If they win this bout, it could put them in contention for a title shot against the Judgment Day.

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre and Riddle challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor and whether The Original Bro can become tag team champion again, this time with a different partner.

#2. A reunited DIY could be the unexpected challenger

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor and Damian Priest may find themselves contending with an unexpected challenge in the form of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Over the past few weeks on WWE RAW, the company has dropped various clues and hints about a potential reunion between Gargano and Ciampa.

Given the rich history between these two wrestlers in NXT, another reunion would undoubtedly generate fresh excitement on Monday Night RAW.

A feud between DIY and Judgment Day could be a highly anticipated storyline that fans are eager to witness on the Red brand.

#1. Street Profits could challenge Balor and Priest from SmackDown

The Street Profits are another potential team that could challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Even before Payback 2023, the Profits had an intense confrontation with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, seemingly teasing their interest in becoming Tag Team Champions.

Furthermore, as now the title changes hands, Profits will surely shift their focus to the newly crowned Champions.

With Street Profits aligned with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown, a feud against the villainous faction holds the potential for a captivating storyline.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena