4 Challengers for new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

WWE SummerSlam's first night is now in the books. Despite looking as if it'd be the weaker of the two nights, the show ended up being fantastic. The Biggest Party of the Summer also featured a handful of championship changes.One of the more interesting matches heading into the show was the duo of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The Judgment Day stars put their Women's Tag Team Title on the line.The two teams put on a really good match, and the crowd was extremely into it. In the end, the Allies of Convenience, the duo of Bliss and Flair, won the match and the Women's Tag Team Title.Now that there are new Women's Tag Team Champions, what's next? This article will take a look at four potential opponents for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss now that they have captured tag team gold.#4. The Judgment Day could get a rematch following WWE SummerSlamThe Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. The male competitors are all champions, with Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio all holding gold. The female members include Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and the injured Liv Morgan.The duo of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost their title on Night One of WWE SummerSlam. The pair put on a great match, but lost fair and square to the duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.Despite that, a rematch could be in order and arguably should be. While World Wrestling Entertainment doesn't always follow through with champions receiving rematches, it is still typically the practice. Roxanne and Raquel could and likely should be first in line.#3. The Kabuki Warriors could be their first challengersThe Kabuki Warriors are a tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW. The duo comprises former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane and multi-time world champion Asuka. The pair has held tag team gold together on multiple occasions in the past.Currently, the tandem is seemingly directionless. The Kabuki Warriors have had some issues with The Judgment Day and even teamed up with AJ Styles on WWE RAW. However, they have otherwise been somewhat lost in the shuffle. That could and should change now.The Kabuki Warriors stepping up to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair would lead to great matches and an intriguing storyline. Asuka has teamed up with both Charlotte and Alexa successfully in the past. Could this experience give her team an edge against the new champions? Only time will tell.#2. The Bella Twins could try to win the gold for the first timeThe Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) are WWE Hall of Famers. The two have held the Divas Championship in the past. Nikki generally had more solo success than Brie. However, they're best known as a duo.Unfortunately, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were mostly retired from the ring by the time the WWE Women's Tag Team Title was introduced. In general, they've both only made a handful of in-ring appearances in the past five or six years.With Nikki Bella returning to the ring and Brie Bella being at SummerSlam with her sister, now is the time for a Bellas reunion. The two trying to win the gold that wasn't truly available to them in their prime would be a fun story.#1. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley could try to win the title togetherIYO SKY is arguably the most talented in-ring performer today. She is a rare example of a talent getting over almost purely on the quality of their matches. WWE fans love IYO and always enjoy watching her go to work in that ring.Rhea Ripley is the most popular female wrestler in the world today. WWE fans erupt when her music hits and chant &quot;Mami&quot; throughout her matches. She has headlined premium live events and likely will do so much more in the future.Despite being opponents at Evolution and SummerSlam tonight, IYO and Rhea have become friends and are an awesome tag team. They could unite to challenge the Allies of Convenience, especially if neither woman captures the Women's World Championship.