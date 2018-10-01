4 Champion vs Champion Matches which took place on WWE TV you might have forgotten about

Dean Ambrose (Intercontinental Champion) vs Kevin Owens (United States Champion)

The WWE Creative seldom books a champion to lose on WWE TV, but on certain occasions, the writers make “Champion vs Champion” matches, much to the fanfare of the WWE Universe. These matches only occur when the story-lines involves both the champions.

Survivor Series provides WWE an opportunity to have two champions go one-on-one but the Internet Wrestling Community has found those matches too easy to predict. When AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar faced off at the 2017 show, everyone in the WWE Universe knew there could only be one winner.

Champion versus Champion matches are always enjoyable when they take place yet a majority of the WWE Universe forgets them. Over 5 “Champion vs Champion” matches have occurred in the past 2 years. Though a title has never changed hands in such a match since 2015, it is interesting to discover which champion does the WWE Creative rate higher.

Here’s a list of 5 such matches you might not remember-

(This list only considers RAW and SmackDown episodes of 2016-18)

#4 Enzo Amore (Cruiserweight Champion) vs Pete Dunne (United Kingdom Champion)

Enzo Amore was at the helm of the Cruiser-weight Division before Survivor Series 2017 and had a “no contact” clause protecting him thanks to a contract signed by the RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. The contract barred the cruiser-weights to touch the controversial champion.

Enzo took the wrong benefit of the aforementioned deal and made fun of the entire division. In the UK special episode of RAW, the GM, tired of Amore’s nonsense introduced the Bruiser-weight Pete Dunne. This marked the UK Champion’s debut appearance on the main roster.

“United Kingdom Champion” Pete Dunne vs “Cruiser-weight Champion” Enzo Amore faced off in a first-time ever match-up. Pete dominated the 205 Live champion in what turned out to be a lopsided match.

Enzo tried to play heelish tactics but with the London crowd behind the hometown champ, the Bruiser-weight conquered the challenge of the Certified G.

