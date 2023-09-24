4 changes that could take place if Vince McMahon steps down from TKO Group Holdings - Rehiring released stars, return of former WWE CEO

WWE has had a whirlwind for the past few weeks. The Rock returned to television, the promotion announced a massive Premium Live Event in Australia, and unfortunately, dozens of talented performers and employees were let go following the official completion of the merger with Endeavor.

In theory, this means that Vince McMahon no longer has control of the company. Although he is on TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors, he now has a boss as well. That means he, like anybody else, could be subject to losing his spot in the company.

In fact, the wheels may already be in motion for McMahon to exit the promotion in some fashion, be it by choice or not. According to a recent SEC filing highlighted by Axios, his shares in the TKO Group Holdings are registered for sale, which could give him a way out if necessary.

Given the potential legal ramifications of the various issues that led to his brief retirement last year, the move is certainly interesting. This article will take a look at a few major changes that could happen if Vince steps down, either by choice or due to legal reasons.

Below are four changes that could take place if Vince McMahon steps down from TKO Group Holdings.

#4. Triple H could be promoted along with a corporate reshuffling

Expand Tweet

When the names on the TKO Board of Directors were listed, some people in the WWE Universe were surprised not to see Triple H listed among them. Thankfully, news quickly surfaced that he was continuing as the Chief Content Officer in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Still, if Vince McMahon were to step down from WWE and TKO, The Game's position could change. Aside from Stephanie McMahon, who is currently not present with the company, or perhaps Nick Khan, nobody else would be a logical fit to replace Vince. Triple H, however, could be promoted.

Whether The King of Kings is promoted in the wake of a potential Vince dismissal or not, there would undoubtedly be a corporate reshuffling of some kind. World Wrestling Entertainment would need to replace McMahon's spot on the board, and whoever fills it, in turn, would then likely require somebody else to fill their existing position.

#3. Some released stars could be re-hired if Vince McMahon steps down

Mustafa Ali on NXT

As noted, it has been a very difficult time for WWE fans, employees, and independent contractors. As many as one hundred office employees were let go by the promotion upon the success of the merger. This was due to duplication, as some roles are already being filled by those working for UFC and Endeavor.

Unfortunately, the cuts did not stop there. This past week saw numerous RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Performance Center wrestlers released. This includes very talented stars, some of whom are even part of ongoing angles, such as Mustafa Ali.

Vince McMahon is sadly well-known for his ruthless cuts, especially over the past five years or so. After the constant releases throughout the pandemic, the promotion seemingly adopted the mentality of simply allowing for most contracts to expire, but that did not end up being the case after all.

If McMahon is forced to leave or chooses to step down, however, Triple H may replicate what he did the last time Vince 'retired.' The Game may re-hire some released stars, especially the likes of Emma, Mustafa Ali, Mace, and Mansoor.

#2. Triple H's vision for Global Localization could commence

William Regal, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels

Triple H is largely responsible for how the company changed over the past decade. He took the competition show version of NXT and the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory and completely changed the game. The WWE Performance Center was created, which is well-recognized and loved by the NXT fans.

However, that is not all The Game did. He also created 205 Live, the Cruiserweight Classic, the Mae Young Classic, and NXT UK. Triple H had a vision for WWE called Global Localization, which would see Performance Centers and NXT brands set up all over the world to develop new talent and grow select markets.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Vince McMahon shifted NXT to 2.0 for a brief period of time, and the closure of NXT UK slowed down The Game's plans. Vince, his budget concerns, and his desire to constantly cut talent inevitably slowed down Triple H's grand plans. But, if McMahon leaves WWE, Hunter can resume his industry-changing plans.

#1. Stephanie McMahon could return to WWE

The last major change could see the return of a popular WWE figure. Stephanie McMahon grew up in the company, as she is Vince's daughter. She spent almost all of her adult life working in the company, even learning the various facets of numerous departments at a very early stage.

She took a break from WWE until Vince retired from the promotion last year. Upon that incident, Stephanie returned to help lead things with Triple H and Nick Khan. It was only when Vince forced his way back into the company that she once again left.

Right on cue, if Vince were to step down and no longer oversee RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, Stephanie could return. Given her reputation of being well-liked by staff, it could be a boom for her morale.

What among the aforementioned scenarios is possible according to you? Sound off in the comments section below!