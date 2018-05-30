4 'Classic' WWE Matches that are overrated

Classic WWE matches that weren't as good as you remember.

Aaron H CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 19:30 IST

Typically in sports, fans and players alike tend to glorify the past as being much better than the present, but no organization glorifies the past quite like WWE does.

If you're a wrestling fan, there must have been times when you revisit the past and see things in their proper context, you'll learn that the great thing you remember isn't quite as great as you thought it was.

I would like to preface this list by saying that just because these matches aren't as good as people remember them being doesn't mean that they're bad matches, it just means that they've been overrated throughout the years.

So, let's get started!

#4 Triple H vs The Undertaker (WrestleMania 28)

(Image via WWE)

This was the second of Triple H's back-to-back WrestleMania matches with The Undertaker, and in my opinion, it wasn't as good as the first one, nor was it as good as Taker's two previous matches with Shawn Michaels.

The match, which featured the aforementioned Michaels as the special guest referee, took place inside Hell in a Cell, and it was pretty much a handicap match. In fact, the most memorable spot from the match was when Michaels hit Taker with a Super-Kick, which was followed up by Triple H hitting a Pedigree.

Also, the match was far too slow and plotting for my liking. Sure, Triple H's matches are usually pretty slow-paced, and with both men being north of 40 in this match, I didn't expect a barn-burner.

However, aside from the constant double-teaming, there was a spot in the match where Triple H hit Undertaker with a chair, yelled at him to stay down, and then hit him again, and again, and again, all while yelling in between chair shots, and it went on for far too long.

The ending sequence when Triple H, Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels hugging on the ramp was great, but aside from that, there really wasn't anything too special about this match, especially when you compare it to some of the other WrestleMania classics that both men have been involved in.