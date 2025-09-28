4 Clear signs that WWE is done pushing major Judgment Day member

The Judgment Day has proved to be one of the most dominant factions in all of WWE over the past few years. The faction has made headlines with their work, but the company has seemingly lost interest in pushing their storyline forward, focusing majorly on Dominik Mysterio and his Intercontinental title run.
Among the faction, Roxanne Perez has seemingly been the one to have lost all her momentum. After a promising main roster call-up, the former NXT Women’s Champion’s recent run has been filled with fewer opportunities and outcomes that keep on burying her. This has made fans believe that the company has completely lost interest in the star. Let’s check out a few signs that hint at the same.
#4. Losing streak
One of the biggest hints that WWE has stepped back from pushing Roxanne Perez is her string of losses on the red brand. While The Judgment Day is portrayed as a dominant faction, Perez has ended up being one among the list of stars having the most losses this year.
While WWE might make a massive turn for the star, giving her a series of victories sometime in the future, the current scenario seemingly makes it clear that WWE is not interested in making her one of the biggest names on the roster.
#3. No progress with Dominik Mysterio
When Roxanne Perez was introduced as the newest member of the Judgment Day, it seemed WWE was setting up an intriguing new love triangle storyline. While Liv Morgan is out with an injury, Roxanne’s introduction to the faction hinted at a potential storyline featuring Perez and Dominik Mysterio together.
While fans speculated about a potential on-screen romance, the company has yet to pull the trigger. Dominik continues to feature heavily in high-profile feuds as the Intercontinental Champion, while Perez remains stuck as one of the weakest names in the faction. This is another hint that the company has lost interest in Perez.
#2. Took the WWE tag team title off her
WWE briefly gave Roxanne Perez a taste of main roster success when she captured the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez. However, the reign lasted just for 33 days, and the duo ended up losing the titles in a marquee match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.
This has added to the speculations of the company's lost interest in Perez, making it even clearer that the star might not be one of the biggest names in the women’s division in the near future.
#1. No fresh feuds for her
The biggest sign that the company is no longer pushing Roxanne Perez is her lack of meaningful rivalries. While Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio remain involved in prominent storylines, Perez has been floating without a big feud.
With Perez just being portrayed as a sidekick to Rodriguez, Liv Morgan’s return might end up completely burying Perez. While the company might have some plans for the former NXT Women’s Champion in the future, the current scenario seemingly makes it clear that the plans are not in favour of the star.