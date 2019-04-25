×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Confirmed matches for Money in the Bank after RAW and SmackDown Live this week (22 & 23 April 2019)

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.70K   //    25 Apr 2019, 18:34 IST

Money in the Bank
Money in the Bank

The elation got sky-high after the Superstar Shake-Up last week. The Shake-Up happens every year after the Show of Shows, and several new faces arrive in each brand. Besides switching brands, some new superstars come from NXT. The post Superstar Shake-Up week was expected to be awe-inspiring, and it reached the expectations of the WWE Universe. Both RAW and SmackDown episodes offered blockbuster episodes this week. We saw some impressive segments and astounding bouts this week.

Following WrestleMania 35, Vince McMahon's billion dollar company is gradually developing new storylines. WWE's upcoming pay-per-view is Money in the Bank, which is set to take place at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The PPV will be held on 19th May. Money in the Bank is an exciting PPV as the winner of the Money in the Bank match gets a golden opportunity to become a World Champion by cashing in the contract anytime. Some matches are already confirmed for the show, and some matches might get finalized in the next few weeks.

Here we discuss four matches for Money in the Bank that got confirmed after this week.

#4 Elias vs Roman Reigns

It should be interesting
It should be interesting

Roman Reigns got a new opponent after arriving on SmackDown Live last week. The Big Dog announced his entry on blue brand when he assaulted Vince McMahon. Conventionally, Elias got interrupted during his segment and Reigns took down the Chairman and The Drifter.

WWE already announced that Reigns would face the consequence of his deed this week and Elias and Shane McMahon viciously attacked him. Without a shadow of a doubt, Shane has been extremely impressive after turning heel, and he took redemption on Reigns for attacking his father.

Elias subsequently challenged Reigns at Money in the Bank and the latter accepted the challenge. It is a good sign that the company is not pushing Reigns in the title picture after his arrival on the blue brand as it will allow him to establish himself in the new brand. It should be an easy match for Reigns at XL Center, and he is expected to defeat Elias. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank AJ Styles Becky Lynch
Advertisement
4 Mistakes WWE must not make at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches for Money In the Bank which could take WWE by storm
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon never pushes at Money in the Bank and 4 that he does
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 possible reasons why Becky Lynch should lose the SmackDown Live Women's title
RELATED STORY
5 Bold Predictions for Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
3 interesting matches WWE could be planning for Money in the Bank 
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the entire match card
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: 7 Early Match Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting every competitor for the Women's MITB Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Predicting every competitor in the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us