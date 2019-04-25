4 Confirmed matches for Money in the Bank after RAW and SmackDown Live this week (22 & 23 April 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.70K // 25 Apr 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Money in the Bank

The elation got sky-high after the Superstar Shake-Up last week. The Shake-Up happens every year after the Show of Shows, and several new faces arrive in each brand. Besides switching brands, some new superstars come from NXT. The post Superstar Shake-Up week was expected to be awe-inspiring, and it reached the expectations of the WWE Universe. Both RAW and SmackDown episodes offered blockbuster episodes this week. We saw some impressive segments and astounding bouts this week.

Following WrestleMania 35, Vince McMahon's billion dollar company is gradually developing new storylines. WWE's upcoming pay-per-view is Money in the Bank, which is set to take place at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The PPV will be held on 19th May. Money in the Bank is an exciting PPV as the winner of the Money in the Bank match gets a golden opportunity to become a World Champion by cashing in the contract anytime. Some matches are already confirmed for the show, and some matches might get finalized in the next few weeks.

Here we discuss four matches for Money in the Bank that got confirmed after this week.

#4 Elias vs Roman Reigns

It should be interesting

Roman Reigns got a new opponent after arriving on SmackDown Live last week. The Big Dog announced his entry on blue brand when he assaulted Vince McMahon. Conventionally, Elias got interrupted during his segment and Reigns took down the Chairman and The Drifter.

WWE already announced that Reigns would face the consequence of his deed this week and Elias and Shane McMahon viciously attacked him. Without a shadow of a doubt, Shane has been extremely impressive after turning heel, and he took redemption on Reigns for attacking his father.

Elias subsequently challenged Reigns at Money in the Bank and the latter accepted the challenge. It is a good sign that the company is not pushing Reigns in the title picture after his arrival on the blue brand as it will allow him to establish himself in the new brand. It should be an easy match for Reigns at XL Center, and he is expected to defeat Elias.

1 / 4 NEXT