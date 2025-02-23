4 consequences for Cody Rhodes if he declines The Rock’s offer at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock made headlines around the globe with his return to SmackDown this week. He announced the return of WrestleMania to New Orleans next year. Further, The People's Champion called out Cody Rhodes and made him a surprising offer.

The Final Boss asked the Undisputed WWE Champion for his "soul" and to become 'his' champion, hinting that the American Nightmare turn heel and join him to further skyrocket his career. The Rock gave time to Rhodes and asked him to be ready with an answer at Elimination Chamber on March 1.

While the offer itself is quite interesting, The American Nightmare will likely decline it, which could have some major consequences, given The Rock is a member of the board of directors at TKO.

Let us have a look at a few things that could happen if Cody Rhodes decides to decline The Final Boss' offer:

#4. The Rock abuses his power and fires Cody Rhodes

Apart from outrightly stating it on the recent edition of SmackDown, The Final Boss has already shown us a glimpse of his power last year on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It is clear that The People's Champion can do everything to get what he wants. If Cody Rhodes refuses to accept his offer at Elimination Chamber, The Great One might make a massive decision ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The legend already stated during his interaction with Rhodes that he can do a lot of things as the board member of TKO. Following Rhodes' negative response, The Rock could end up firing him until further notice, which could lead to a massive storyline between them down the line.

#3. The Final Boss helps winner of Elimination Chamber dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match is stacked with some of the greatest names to ever step foot in a WWE ring, and the winner will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of this year's Show of Shows.

WrestleMania XL featured Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the title, where The Rock tried to help The Tribal Chief retain before some surprise interferences turned things around. If the American Nightmare chooses to reject the Final Boss' offer this time, the latter could do something similar and help the winner of the Elimination Chamber dethrone Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#2. Cody Rhodes is stripped of his Undisputed WWE Title

While The Rock could fire Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 41, he would end up losing a massive attraction right before The Showcase of the Immortals. More than being a member of the board of directors of TKO, The Final Boss is a shrewd businessman and would not do anything to make the business suffer.

Rather than firing Rhodes, The People's Champion could strip The American Nightmare of his Undisputed WWE Championship, and a new champion could be crowned at WrestleMania 41. Further, this would enhance the story between Cody Rhodes and The Final Boss for a potential feud in the future.

#1. The Rock attacks him and sets up WrestleMania 41 match

The Rock has been speculated to be in action at WrestleMania 41 for quite a few months now. The WWE Universe has been curious to see if The Final Boss ends up having a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and Cody Rhodes' answer could be the reason.

If Rhodes chooses to decline his offer, The Final Boss could unleash an attack on his 'friend' and further make a match between them both official. Given that The Brahma Bull stated that he wanted to take Rhodes' "soul," he could end up punishing him one way or the other.

Fans will have to wait and see if The American Nightmare ends up accepting the offer or declines it.

