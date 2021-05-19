4 Current and former WWE Superstars who are pregnant and 2 who recently gave birth

Several current and former WWE Superstars have announced that they are set to welcome a new member to their families in the coming months, whilst others have already welcomed their youngest arrivals.

In recent years, several current and former WWE stars have announced pregnancies, including Nikki and Brie Bella, Maria Kanellis, Maryse, and Stacy Keibler.

These personal announcements have continued in recent months and at present, there are four current and former WWE stars who are currently pregnant, and two who have recently given birth.

6. Currently pregnant: Former WWE Superstar Renee Young/Paquette

Renee Young married former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley back in 2017. Shortly after she departed the company, Young announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Unlike several other couples who have made a big deal out of the announcement, Young, who is now known as Paquette, allowed Moxley to make the announcement as part of a throwaway promo on AEW Dynamite.

The couple has since revealed that they are expecting a daughter and the former WWE stars are now believed to be in the final month of pregnancy and should be set to welcome their newest addition in the coming weeks. Young revealed recently that she was just six weeks away from her due date at week 34.

#5. Currently pregnant - Former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes was perhaps best known to the WWE Universe as Eden Stiles, where she worked as a ring announcer. Rhodes and former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes married back in 2013 before the couple departed the company together in 2016.

The duo have since become well-known on the Independent circuit and as the faces of AEW since it began back in 2019. Following the announcement made by Jon Moxley regarding his pregnant wife back in 2020, Brandi and Cody Rhodes made their own cute announcement on an episode of Dynamite, and Brandi has been on maternity leave ever since.

Brandi recently announced that the couple are expecting a daughter and she is due to give birth in July.

Rhodes also revealed that she has PCOS and went into detail about how much this has affected her push to become a mother in recent years.

