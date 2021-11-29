4 Current and former WWE Superstars who recently welcomed children and 2 who are expecting

There has been quite a baby boom in WWE over the past few years with a number of current and former WWE Superstars announcing that they are welcoming a new addition.

The Bella Twins, Mike and Marie Kanellis and even Becky Lynch have all welcomed children in recent years, but some have announced their latest additions over the past few weeks.

The following list looks at just four current and former WWE Superstars who have recently welcomed a child, as well as two who are expecting.

#6. Recently welcomed a daughter - Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey signed with WWE back in 2018 but was only part of the company for around a year. The former RAW Women's Champion left WWE following WrestleMania 35 and noted that she wanted to start a family.

Rousey reportedly signed a three-year deal with WWE in 2018, which means that her contract didn't actually expire until 2021, even though she hasn't appeared for around two years.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that WWE could be looking for Rousey to make her return to take on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. The former UFC Champion revealed that she was expecting her first child, which put these rumors to bed.

Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child, a daughter, back in September. Rousey announced on her Instagram page that her daughter had arrived safely, and that she had decided to call her La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

Since the birth of her daughter, Rousey has made it clear that she is back in the gym and is looking to get back into shape. The most recent update from the former Women's Champion was when she responded to a fan on her gaming stream platform to reveal that she was unsure if she was still contracted to WWE or not.

Reports suggested that her contract expired back in April, but since Rousey hasn't wrestled for the company since April 2019, the company could have made a deal with the star to bring her back.

