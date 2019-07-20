4 Current main roster superstars who are reportedly engaged

There are a number of couples who are currently engaged in WWE

WWE superstars spend around 300 days a year on the road travelling with the company from city to city and then perform up to six nights a week. The constant travelling with fellow superstars often leads to lasting friendships and in some cases, this turns into relationships.

There are so many couples in WWE at present that WWE can pick and choose who they use on different seasons of Total Divas, whilst Total Bellas has also become a hit of its own and Miz and Mrs keeps going from strength to strength following the announcement that the couple is expecting their second child.

Whilst many of the couples who are heavily featured on WWE's shows are married, there are still a few who are waiting to make their trip down the aisle after only recently announcing their engagements.

#4. Finn Balor (engaged to Vero Rodriguez)

Finn Balor is reportedly now engaged to Vero Rodriguez

Finn Balor has stolen all the headlines this week both inside and outside of the ring, whilst The Irish star lost the Intercontinental Championship back at Extreme Rules and was then later attacked by a returning Bray Wyatt on Raw, it appears that his personal life could be in much better shape.

Balor is expected to take some time off from WWE in the coming weeks so that he can recharge his batteries and make his return at SummerSlam where he's expected to face Bray Wyatt. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that some good news to come Balor's way over the past week is that he is no engaged to Fox Sports Mexico’s Vero Rodriguez.

Balor himself is yet to confirm the reports that he and his girlfriend have decided that marriage is imminent, but it appears that Dave Meltzer got the inside scoop on the couple.

