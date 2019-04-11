4 current main roster WWE Superstars you didn't know were engaged

There are a number of WWE couples looking to head down the aisle soon

WrestleMania season has now come to a close and it appears that once again the couples were out in force for the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which is where the likes of Charlotte and Andrade "Cien" Almas, Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro as well as Zelina Vega and Aleister Black were able to make their first appearances as WWE couples.

Whilst speculating about couples is unethical, obviously, these couples made it clear that they were together on Saturday night, but a number of others have made it clear that they want to spend the rest of their lives together by becoming engaged over the past few years.

There are currently more married couples in WWE than ever before with Miz and Mrs, Total Divas and Total Bellas all going strong, so there are many other couples who now look ready to get in on that.

Let us now look at four main roster Superstars who are already engaged:

#4 Peyton Royce (engaged to Tye Dillinger)

Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger announced their engagement earlier this year

Tye Dillinger was shockingly released from WWE earlier this year after months of being underutilized on the main roster. Whilst Dillinger's career hit an all-time high as The Perfect 10 in NXT, he was never able to pick up a Championship so the one thing that he will always be thankful to WWE for is the fact that it was where he met Peyton Royce.

Late last year the couple finally made their romance official and revealed that they were not only engaged, but that had already set a date for their wedding, which is expected to take place on August 25th, 2019.

The couple have been together since their time down in NXT and whilst this was the first WrestleMania that Dillinger was forced to miss, it was one that Royce was able to pick up her first Championship at, which is definitely cause for celebration.

