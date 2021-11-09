4 Current WWE Families that are real and 1 that is fake 

Families have been part of WWE's roster for decades, some have stood out more than others and some are much more believable than others.

The Holly Family, The Wyatt Family, and even The Basham Brothers all had the WWE Universe fooled for a number of years, but for every fake family, there are several real-life relatives.

Over the years, the most personal feuds have been between real-life family members. At present, it appears that WWE is following the same sort of theme with their current roster.

There are a number of real life family members and just one family that has been created for storyline purposes:

#5. Real WWE family - Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza were recently unveiled as Los Lotharios on WWE SmackDown and it has been well-documented that the two stars are real life cousins.

Now more simply known as Humberto and Angel, the two men could be destined to push for the Tag Team Championships in the near future. Garza and Carrillo have faced off on WWE TV several times in the past, and were even part of a feud on RAW after Angel was promoted alongside Zelina Vega.

An interesting fact about this duo is that Angel Garza's real name is Humberto, whilst Humberto's middle name is Garza. It appears that the two stars have very close links to one another and their careers have always been closely matched.

Angel made his debut much earlier than his cousin back in 2008 and went on to sign with WWE in 2019 where he was signed to NXT. Carrillo made his debut in 2012 before finally turning heads in WWE in 2018 when he was also sent to NXT.

Carrillo was also promoted to the main roster first as part of the WWE Draft in 2019, before his cousin followed him in February 2020 when Vega needed a new business associate.

The two men have worked together on 205 Live and RAW in the past and are now looking to take over SmackDown as a tag team for the first time.

