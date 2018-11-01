4 Current WWE Superstars Who Surprisingly Received A One-on-One World Title Match

To become a world champion in WWE is the pinnacle for most performers. Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock; the list of men who have held world titles doesn’t just include famous wrestlers; it features pop culture icons.

Only a select few receive a shot at a world championship, but there have been a couple of surprising names who have gotten a chance at the top prize in WWE. James Ellsworth and his series against WWE Champion AJ Styles being a notable example.

Earlier, we looked at four current performers who’ve never received a one-on-one world title shot in WWE. Now let’s examine four stars on the roster who have gotten world title shots that you may not know about.

#4: Zack Ryder

Ryder's had a career of ups and downs

Tag Team, United States, Intercontinental; Zack Ryder is only missing a WWE/Universal Championship from being the most unlikely Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

‘Long Island Iced Z’ received a shot at that elusive title back in 2010 when he challenged Sheamus for the WWE Title on the August 23rd edition of Raw

The dastardly Sheamus chose to defend his belt against Ryder to avoid defending his title against tougher challengers. ’The Celtic Warrior’ squashed Ryder in 11 seconds.

This ‘match’ and his lowly status in the company instigated Ryder to create his hit internet series, Z True Long Island Story. ‘The Ryder Revolution’ got so hot that the fans even chanted “We Want Ryder” to The Rock!

Ryder’s hard work paid off when he captured the United States Championship in Dec 2011. However, Ryder lost the championship a few weeks later and fell down the pecking order soon after.

When an injury left an opening in the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match at WrestleMania 32, Ryder capitalised to shockingly capture the title.…only to lose it the next day.

Ryder has said that his goal when making his YouTube series was not to get fired, seven years later and Ryder is still working for WWE.

As long as he’s still there, Ryder could surprise us one more time.

