4 Current WWE Superstars who once wrestled for AEW and 1 former star

The wrestling business has changed for WWE since AEW made its debut in 2019. Whilst it appears that there are several WWE Superstars heading over to All Elite Wrestling at present, there are a few who have gone the opposite way.

WWE's recent releases have led to it being highly publicized that the likes of Miro, Andrade, Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole, and Ruby Riott have all headed over to AEW. However, there are a handful of stars who wrestled for AEW before going on to sign with WWE.

The following list looks at four current stars and one former WWE Superstar who actually found their feet in AEW before making the move over to WWE.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin / Priscilla Kelly

Under the name Priscilla Kelly, Gigi Dolin was able to become a household name, mostly down to her strange tactics in matches which allowed her to become a viral trend.

Kelly married AEW Superstar Darby Allin back in November 2018 just months after the star made her first appearance for WWE as part of the second Mae Young Classic.

Kelly was knocked out in the first round by Deonna Purrazzo and this then led to the star making several appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

Kelly's first appearance came back in 2019 when she was part of the Casino Battle Royal at All Out. The current WWE Superstar then went on to make her second appearance for the company when she wrestled Britt Baker as part of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave in January 2020.

It was later revealed that Allin and Kelly were divorcing in August 2020. A few months later, in January 2021, WWE revealed that they had signed the former AEW star. She was later handed the ring name Gigi Dolin and has since become part of Toxic Attraction.

As part of NXT Halloween Havoc last month, Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to become NXT Women's Tag Team Champions for the first time.

