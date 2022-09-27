4 Current WWE Women who recently became mothers 

The women of WWE are seen as global role models for the next generation. Many of these women are on the road for around 300 days a year but are still able to raise their children simultaneously.

The likes of Asuka and Tamina have been mothers throughout their careers, having signed for WWE after already welcoming their children. Stephanie McMahon also welcomed three children while working full-time backstage and was recently promoted to co-CEO following her father's retirement.

While these three women have adapted to life on the road as parents, four current WWE women have only recently become mothers.

#4. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch welcomed her first child, a daughter named Roux, back in December 2020. The former Women's Champion then made her return at SummerSlam last year and was able to defeat Bianca Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lynch announced her pregnancy and relinquished the RAW Women's Championship in May 2020, before heading off on maternity leave. Seth Rollins later took paternity leave to welcome his daughter at the end of the year, before returning at The Royal Rumble. The couple have since adapted to having their daughter on the road with them and allowing her to travel the world at the same time.

#3. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans only recently made her return after welcoming her second daughter, a girl named Sunny, in October 2021. Evans was straight back into the gym following the birth of her daughter and was pushing to make her return to the company so that she could pick up where she left off.

Evans already has an older daughter called Summer who has been involved in WWE storylines in the past but was still able to announce her pregnancy on live TV back in January 2020 before going on hiatus for more than a year. Evans returned to screens back in the summer but has since moved across brands several times and her on-going storylines have become tough to follow.

#2. Ronda Rousey

The Baddest Woman on the Planet left WWE following WrestleMania 35 and made it clear that she was leaving to start a family. Ronda Rousey announced her pregnancy back in 2021 and went on to welcome her daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne, back in September.

Rousey waited just four months to make her return to WWE at the annual Royal Rumble, where she won the chance to main event WrestleMania. Rousey has since taken her daughter on the road with her and recently noted that because of her daughter traveling alongside her, she is no longer able to take part in European Tours.

#1. WWE Returnee Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae returned to WWE last night on RAW and is the latest mother to be added to the main roster. LeRae welcomed her first child, a son called Quill, back in February and has since been pushing to make her return to the company after her husband Johnny Gargano returned last month.

LeRae and Gargano were part of NXT until the fall of 2021 and both stars then allowed their contracts to expire whilst concentrating on their newest addition. Since Triple H took over the company, both Gargano and LeRae have opted to make their returns and be part of his new regime.

Do you know of any other mothers currently contracted to the company? Have your say in the comments section below...

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far