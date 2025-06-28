4 decisions WWE could make for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

WWE has been dealing with several major injuries. Chad Gable is set to have surgery and will be out of action moving forward. Kevin Owens has been away for months and also needs to undergo surgery.

Ad

These injuries have also impacted the women's division. Liv Morgan battled Kairi Sane on RAW about two weeks ago, and she injured her arm. Now, The Miracle Kid has to undergo shoulder surgery.

This is especially challenging, as Liv was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Obviously, if Liv needs surgery, she won't be able to defend the gold, so what happens next? Fans might get some insight soon.

Ad

Trending

On SmackDown, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were seen discussing the title. While they didn't reveal what their plan is yet, it is clear there is a plan of some sort. This article will take a look at a handful of possible options and decisions that could be made regarding the title following Liv's unfortunate injury.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Below are four decisions WWE could make for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

#4. Roxanne Perez could fill in for Liv Morgan

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. Both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are part of the stable, as are Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio. Then there is one big question mark in Roxanne Perez.

Finn Balor has brought Roxanne into the fold, but it isn't yet clear if she's an official member of the group or not. Morgan hated Roxanne being around, but Perez has made believers out of JD, Finn, and potentially both Dom and Raquel.

Ad

With that, Roxanne could just replace Liv as Women's Tag Team Champion. WWE did this with Naomi and Jade Cargill last year when Cargill was injured. Raquel, like Bianca Belair, could remain champion while Roxanne now gets her first main roster title.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez could be forced to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Title alone

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raquel Rodriguez is not one to be underestimated. Since joining WWE, she has held numerous tag team titles on the main roster, and is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, and a former NXT Women's Champion.

That being said, the powerhouse may need to prove how good she can be, as there is a chance Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce truly put her to the test. The WWE General Managers could decide that if Raquel wants to keep the gold, she'll have to defend the titles on her own.

Ad

This means Rodriguez would be forced to compete in Handicap Matches until she drops the gold. For example, Rodriguez might have to battle Piper Niven and Alba Fyre in a two-on-one scenario as long as she holds the gold.

#2. The gold could be vacated

Unfortunately, there is a very real chance that Raquel Rodriguez won't have a new partner in WWE. In fact, she potentially won't even be able to keep the Women's Tag Team Title. Instead, the powerful Texan may be forced to vacate the title.

Ad

In some ways, a replacement partner makes sense. Still, it also overly complicates matters. Fans often question whether the person who remained champion is now considered a two-time titleholder or not.

There is also the question of when the title reign actually began. Would the record books show it as when Liv Morgan and Raquel won the gold or when Roxanne and Raquel were crowned champions? Things could become quite confusing, and simply vacating the belts might be easier.

Ad

#1. A Battle Royal could take place to decide Raquel's new partner

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE could decide to do something truly unique. Instead of choosing Roxanne Perez as Raquel's partner, Rodriguez might have no option at all. In fact, the General Managers themselves wouldn't even make the decision.

Instead, a Battle Royal could take place. 20 stars from RAW, SmackDown, and maybe even NXT could compete. The final woman standing could then be named Raquel's partner and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions moving forward.

This could lead to some interesting scenarios. Imagine if a rival of Raquel's, or even of Liv Morgan's, won the bout? Nikki Bella, for example, could enter and win. This would then make Bella and Rodriguez unlikely allies and champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!