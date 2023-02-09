4 deserving WWE Superstars who didn't get a chance to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match

Six of WWE RAW's top male Superstars will enter the Elimination Chamber to battle for the United States Championship. Austin Theory, the champion, will defend his title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford.

Over the last two weeks, qualifying matches were being held on RAW to complete the field for the Men's Elimination Chamber contest. Considering the wealth of talent on the red brand, there were still many deserving candidates that weren't given a chance to wrestle for the US Title inside the chamber.

#4 Mustafa Ali believes he could have beaten Bronson Reed to enter the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber

One of the latest additions to the RAW locker room, Bronson Reed, defeated Dolph Ziggler convincingly to book his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. This past week in a Digital Exclusive, Mustafa Ali, who has relentlessly pursued the veteran, confronted Ziggler again.

If he were given a chance, Ali believes he could have beaten Reed to qualify for the chamber match. The former NXT North American Champion took notice of the high-flyer's comments, and they are expected to collide next week on RAW.

However, it was surprising that the cruiserweight wasn't even considered for a spot in the Men's Chamber match. Ali has all the talent and passion in the world. He pursued Theory and the US Title for months, yet he wasn't in any qualifying match-ups.

#3 The Alpha Academy's Otis

The Alpha Academy, the odd duo of Chad Gable and Otis, is a constant fixture and highlight of RAW's Tag Team division. The Academy puts it all on the line every time they set foot in a wrestling ring. They have occasionally received massive one-on-one opportunities, too.

The coach, Gable, was up against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. After a technical classic and show-stealer, The Visionary defeated the former amateur wrestler. However, Gable's "Number One Guy" never received the same opportunity.

Considering that both members of The Street Profits were in qualifying match-ups, it seemed logical to throw Otis into the mix. He would have been a suitable opponent for Reed. Furthermore, this could have been the catalyst for another singles run for the former MITB winner.

#2 The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio

The Punisher of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest, defeated Angelo Dawkins to qualify for the chamber match for the US Title. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley will take on The Grit Couple in a mixed tag encounter a week from Saturday. That leaves Dominik Mysterio, the most disrespectful and controversial member, without a clear path.

The self-proclaimed "Modern Day Eddie Guerrero" has drawn the ire of everyone in the WWE Universe for his despicable actions against his father Rey Mysterio. The former father-son tandem seems to be on a collision course for WrestleMania. The destination is clear, but the path isn't.

WWE could have booked Dom for the Men's Elimination Chamber, as it would have been an effective way to generate more heat. The Montreal crowd would have booed the Ex-Con out of the building. It would have also provided The Master of the 619 with an opportunity to teach his son a lesson, as he could have cost Dominik the US Championship.

#1 Former WWE Champion The Miz will not enter the Men's Elimination Chamber

Rick Boogs recently defeated The Miz

In recent weeks, The Miz has ranted about not being respected and valued enough. Although this seems like a worked shoot, there is considerable truth to what the former WWE Champion is claiming. Considering he wasn't considered for a qualifying spot for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Miz does have a point.

Instead, Adam Pearce forced The A-Lister, dressed in an expensive suit, to face the returning Rick Boogs in an impromptu match-up. Dolph Ziggler, a veteran with similar star power, received an opportunity, and The Miz should have been considered too.

Although he most likely wouldn't have won, it would have been intriguing to witness his run-in with Reed, whom he paid a handful of cash. This could have set up the Australian Superstar's first significant feud on the main roster, but WWE thought otherwise.

