4 directions for Alexa Bliss following WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution was a brilliant Premium Live Event. The big show featured seven major matches, and every single bout either delivered or even overdelivered beyond fan expectations.

One of the more intriguing ones heading into the show was the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match. The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez went into the match as champions and aimed to successfully defend the gold together for the first time.

Raquel and Roxanne did exactly as they hoped. The Judgment Day duo managed to defeat Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Zaria & Sol Ruca, and The Kabuki Warriors. This was a big surprise, as many thought Charlotte and Alexa were going to win the gold following their new alliance officially forming.

Now that Alexa Bliss didn't win the Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution, what's next? This article will take a look at a handful of potential directions for The Goddess following her loss at last night's Premium Live Event.

Below are four directions for Alexa Bliss following WWE Evolution.

#4. She could pursue The Judgment Day alongside Charlotte Flair

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE RAW. The group consists of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan is technically a member of the stable, but she has been out of action due to a shoulder injury.

As noted, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution. In theory, this would mean they move on from the three teams that they defeated, but that doesn't have to be the case.

Charlotte and Alexa could attempt to challenge The Judgment Day, but this time, in a traditional tag team match. Neither Flair nor Bliss was pinned at Evolution, so it makes sense that they wouldn't be sent to the back of the line. They lost, sure, but they weren't really beaten.

#3. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could turn heel together in WWE

Charlotte Flair has been on WWE's main roster for a decade now. Throughout that time, she has held numerous world titles and has main evented top-level Premium Live Events. She has also spent the bulk of that time as a villain.

Alexa Bliss has had a similar run. She is a multiple world champion and often is a villain, but right now, Alexa is beloved by WWE fans. In fact, Bliss' popularity has seemingly helped turn Charlotte babyface. That might not last for long following their defeat at Evolution, however.

Charlotte may feel that Alexa's approach didn't work and will now convince The Goddess that they both should be ruthless. This could lead to an official heel turn on SmackDown, perhaps by targeting Jade Cargill or even the duo of B-Fab and Michin.

#2. She could finally join The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks are a stable on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, is the man who leads the group. Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan are the other four members of the five-person faction.

Ever since the stable debuted last year, there have been rumors swirling that The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss will unite. In fact, some WWE fans even assumed that The Goddess was pulling the strings for the stable. All this time later, however, and they're still not together on-screen.

That could change following Alexa's loss at Evolution. In order to make up for the defeat, Bliss could pivot directions and join the dangerous stable. From there, Alexa could reunite with Nikki Cross. They've won tag team gold together before, so why can't they do it again?

#1. Alexa could challenge for the Women's United States Title

Giulia is one of the most talented female stars in the world. She dominated the world of Stardom and Marigold before going to NXT and winning the WWE NXT Women's Championship. Now, Giulia is on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Beautiful Madness won the WWE Women's United States Championship by defeating Zelina Vega. While Vega will likely get a rematch, there is no indication as to when that will take place. For now, it could be on hold.

Alexa Bliss could decide to jump the line. Alexa could interrupt or otherwise confront Giulia on SmackDown. This could then lead to the two having a title match. The perfect destination might be SummerSlam in just three weeks.

